WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event poll results: Did John Cena end his career with the best match honors on a polarizing show?

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The December 13 WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special was polarizing. The show received a B grade from 29 percent of the voters in our post-event poll, while F finished second with 20 percent, D was third with 19 percent, A was fourth with 18 percent, and C was last with 14 percent of the vote.

-53 percent of our voters gave best match of the night honors to John Cena vs. Gunther in Cena’s retirement match. Bayley vs. Sol Ruca finished second with 22 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: I gave the show a D+ grade while Jake Barnett gave it a C+ grade during our same-night audio review. It’s worth nothing that Goldberg vs. Gunther in Goldberg’s retirement match also received top honors with 48 percent of the vote for the match that was held on the July 12 Saturday Night’s Main Event. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in our polls.