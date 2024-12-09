WWE Raw, Powell’s Q&A audio show, Kurt Angle, Slick, Michael Cole, Toshiaki Kawada, Chigusa Nagayo, Tyler Mane, Jerelle Clark, Real 1, Jon Moxley, Curtis Hughes, ACH, Tammy Sytch, Steven Dunn, Jimmy Rave, Hack Meyers, Haystacks Calhoun, Ion Croitoru, Rick Rude

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw will be live from Wichita, Kansas at Intrust Bank Arena. The show features Raquel Rodriguez vs. Rhea Ripley.

Birthdays and Notables

-Kurt Angle is 56 today.

-The late Steven Dunn (Steve Doll) was born on December 9, 1960. He died of a blood clot at age 48 on March 22, 2009.

-Slick (Kenneth Johnson) turned 67 on Sunday.

-Toshiaki Kawada turned 61 on Sunday.

-Chigusa Nagayo turned 60 on Sunday.

-Tyler Mane (Daryl Karolat) turned 58 on Sunday.

-Michael Cole (Michael Coulthard) turned 58 on Sunday.

-Jerelle Clark turned 49 on Sunday.

-Real 1 (Eric Arndt) turned 39 on Sunday. He worked as Enzo Amore in WWE.

-The late Jimmy Rave (James Guffey) was born on December 8, 1982. He died at age 39 on December 12, 2021.

-AEW World Champion Jon Moxley (Jonathan Good) turned 39 on Saturday.

-Curtis Hughes turned 60 on Saturday.

-Tammy “Sunny” Sytch turned 52 on Saturday.

-ACH (Albert C. Hardie Jr.) turned 37 on Saturday.

-The late Rick Rude (Richard Rood) was born on December 7, 1958. He died of heart failure at age 40 on April 20, 1999.

-The late Hack Meyers (Donald Haviland) was born on December 7, 1973. He died from brain surgery complications at age 41 on December 5, 2015

-The late Haystacks Calhoun (William Dee Calhoun) died at age 55 on December 7, 1989.

-The late Ion Croitoru died on December 7, 1963 at age 53. He is best known for wrestling as Johnny K-9 and Bruiser Bedlam.