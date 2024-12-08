Wrestling Revolver “Season Finale” results (12/7): Vetter’s review of Ace Austin vs. Matt Cardona for the Revolver Title, Moose vs. Myron Reed for the TNA X Division Title, Masha Slamovich vs. Krule

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Revolver “Season Finale”

Streamed on Triller+

December 7, 2024 in Clive, Iowa at Horizon Events Center

Clive is a suburb of Des Moines and they always draw 800 or so to this fieldhouse. (Running maybe five or six times a year here means the fans turn out or they miss out for a few months.) Bork Torkleson and Veda Scott provided commentary. I’ve said this before — this is Sami Callihan’s promotion and the events often feel like a TNA house show as they have so many current or former TNA talent.

* Unfortunately, Alan Angels, Zack Wentz, and Trey Miguel all missed the show due to travel issues or injury, Bork said.

1. Moose vs. Myron Reed for the TNA X Division Title. Reed holds the Revolver “Golden Ticket” that he can cash in whenever for a match of his choosing. Obviously, he is much smaller than Moose, and Moose hit a shoulder tackle early on. Reed hit an enzuigiri. He went for a dive to the floor, but Moose caught him and powerbombed him onto the edge of the ring apron at 3:30! Ouch! Reed rolled in at the nine-count, but Moose stayed in charge. Reed hit a huracanrana, but Moose hit a uranage for a nearfall. Moose hit a chop that dropped Reed, but Myron popped to his feet; this repeated a few times. Moose came off the top rope, but Reed caught Moose’s head with a stunner at 7:00. Reed hit his flying stunner over the top rope, with them both crashing to the floor.

In the ring, Myron went for a top-rope 450 Splash, but Moose got his knees up. Moose went for a spear, but Myron got a nearfall, then his kip-up stunner. He nailed the springboard 450 Splash for a believable nearfall. Moose nailed a top-rope superplex, but Reed hit a suplex and they were both down. Reed crashed face-first on the middle turnbuckle. They traded rollups, and Reed hit a superkick. He went for a springboard move, but Moose cut him in half with a flying spear! Moose hit a second spear and scored the clean pin. That was a really good way to open the show, with good nearfalls even though no one expected Reed to win.

Moose defeated Myron Reed to retain the TNA X Division Title at 10:44.

* Moose got on the mic and said it’s been two-and-a-half years since he was last in Clive, and he misses this place! He got the crowd to start a “Revolver!” chant. He told Reed he “is pushing hard for him” in TNA. Moose offered a handshake… but Reed rolled to the floor and left!

2. “Sunshine Machine” Chuck Mambo and TK Cooper vs. Jake Crist and Dante Leon for the Rev Pro Tag Team Titles. Sunshine Machine is on a quick U.S. tour; in the past two weeks I saw them in Wrestling Open in Massachusetts and for GCW in Chicago. They all shook hands. Crist hit an Asai Moonsault to the floor. In the ring, Crist hit a running neckbreaker on Cooper. Cooper hit a top-rope elbow drop at 3:00. SM began working over Leon. They hit a team neckbreaker out of a Gory Special for a nearfall at 5:30. Leon made the hot tag and Crist entered and hit some flying forearms. Crist hit a springboard stunner for a nearfall. All four traded punches. Cooper hit a wheelbarrow German Suplex on Dante, and Mambo hit a frogsplash, then Cooper hit a Shooting Star Press on Leon for the pin.

Chuck Mambo and TK Cooper defeated Jake Crist and Dante Leon to retain the Rev Pro Tag Team Titles at 9:36.

* Veda left the booth to go get ready for her match.

3. Lince Dorado vs. Jake Something vs. Crash Jaxon vs. Damian Chambers (w/Kayla Kassidy) vs. JJ Garrett vs. Ryan Matthias for the Revolver Remix Title. As champion, Dorado sets the stipulation, and he made this a “loser leaves Revolver” match! Mathias is one of the youngsters trained by The Rascalz; he’s been on several recent Revolver shows. The massive Jaxon sent Chambers flying on a shoulder tackle, then he hit a suplex. Garrett (who intentionally looks like 1992 Scott Steiner) hit a moonsault. Matthias hit a top-rope flying elbow drop. Chambers hit a top-rope missile dropkick at 3:00, then a double DDT on JJ and Matthias. Jake began hitting shoulder tackles on everyone!

Jake and Jaxon traded shoulder tackles and we got the “beef!” chant. Kayla hit a huracanrana on Matthias, and she kissed Chambers. JJ hit a dive to the floor on several opponents at 5:30. Dorado dove onto everyone on the floor. The heavyset male ref then dove through the ropes onto everyone! That earned a “Revolver!” chant. Jaxon hit a second-rope superplex on Jake. Several others dove onto them. Chambers hit a neckbreaker over his knee on Matthias. Dorado hit a double Lethal Injection. Matthias caught Dorado and hit a Blue Thunder Bomb! Jaxon nailed a pop-up powerbomb on Matthias for a believable nearfall, but Dorado pulled the ref from the ring. Dorado got his title belt and began hitting several guys in the head with it. Jake nailed a second-rope powerbomb on Dorado for the pin! New champion! A really entertaining scramble.

Jake Something defeated Lince Dorado, Crash Jaxon, Damian Chambers, JJ Garrett, and Ryan Matthias to win the Revolver Remix Title at 10:27.

4. “Birdlaw” Mike Bailey and Veda Scott vs. “The Crew” Matthew Palmer and Rich Swann in a street fight. At several shows this fall, Palmer approached Veda on commentary during matches and yelled at her and threatened her, leading to this match. The heels attacked before the bell and were booed. Bailey and Veda were thrown together so they kissed; Bailey and Veda threw the heels together, and the crowd taunted them to kiss, too. Funny. I noted this a day ago, but Swann’s hair is really short and it appears he’s dropped some muscle mass, so he looks vastly different from the last time you likely saw him. Veda hit a springboard dive to the floor onto both of them at 2:00.

Bailey and Veda hit them with cookie sheets as they brawled on the floor. The cameras COMPLETELY MISSED Veda being slammed through a board on the floor at 4:30!! (How does the camera crew blow this spot??? I’m sure Veda won’t be happy when she hears this spot didn’t get shown on TV) The heels began working over Bailey in the ring. Swann hit him several times with a shovel across the back. Bailey hit a flip dive to the floor on Swann. Palmer got back into the ring at 7:30 and he struck Veda again. A cameraman pushed Palmer off the corner; Bork said Palmer had hit this cameraman at a recent show. Veda powerbombed Palmer through a door set up in the corner!

Veda hit a stunner on Swann. Birdlaw hit a Magic Killer team slam, and Bailey had Swann tied up in a Trailer Hitch leg lock. Palmer slammed Veda onto Bailey to break it up at 9:30. Palmer and Swann hit a team Razor’s Edge-and-stunner combo on Veda for a nearfall. Swann and Bailey traded kicks, and suddenly all four were down. Bailey hit the Triangle Moonsault to the floor on Swann. Veda got a bag filled with corn-on-the-cob, and they hit the heels with it. “It seems like a natural weapon for an Iowa Street fight!” Bork said. Funny. They dumped the corn onto the mat, which earned a “you sick f—!” chant. Funny. They all brawled. Veda and Bailey hit stereo German Suplexes, and they both applied crossfaces with corn over the heels’ mouths.

We now got a “This is corny!” chant. Bailey and Veda backed the heels into the corners and hit them over the head with corn. Veda dumped a bag that was filled with thumbtacks and dried corn. Swann hit a Frankensteiner on Bailey, but Veda hit a Canadian Destroyer on Swann. Palmer slammed Veda onto the pile of tacks for a believable nearfall at 17:00, and the crowd popped for the kickout. Palmer punched the female ref and was loudly booed! Palmer put Veda in a Boston Crab; a new, male ref got into the ring, saw Veda tapping out, and called for the bell. Palmer hit this ref, too! Palmer hugged Swann… but then he beat up Rich, too!

Rich Swann and Matthew Palmer defeated Veda Scott and Mike Bailey at 17:23.

* Palmer has been “suspended from Revolver indefinitely” for his actions.

Intermission: They always show a match from a prior show, and today it is Steve Maclin vs. Elijah (WWE’s Elias.) Elijah won this first-time-ever battle. I always say I prefer this approach to having a blank screen for 20 minutes. Veda returned to the booth.

5. Masha Slamovich vs. Krule in an intergender match. Masha had her TNA Knockouts Title and her JCW World Title. She got on the mic and demanded this be a no-DQ match! She hit some roundhouse kicks to his chest but of course he didn’t budge; he easily kicked her to the mat. She hit a diving DDT to the floor, then she hit him across the back with a chair. In the ring, Krule was in charge and he set up a door in the corner. He hit a fallaway slam at 3:30. He grabbed her and hip-tossed her through the door. She grabbed a door shard and struck him over the head with it.

Masha hit a huracanrana and sent Krule through a board bridge for a nearfall at 6:30. She hit a series of kicks and a Shining Wizard. She nailed an Air Raid Crash fo a nearfall. Krule hit a chokeslam. She got a chair and repeatedly struck him over the head with a chair; wow, I hate that. Madman Fulton got in the ring and he was wearing a mask similar to Krule’s mask! He hit Masha with a chair. Fulton and Krule hit a team chokeslam on Masha, and Krule pinned her. Krule now has Fulton by his side!

Krule defeated Masha Slamovich at 9:53.

6. Ace Austin (w/Gia Miller) vs. Matt Cardona for the Revolver Title. Cardona rolled to the floor at the bell. In the ring, Ace twisted Cardona’s left arm, so Matt went back to the floor to stall some more. Back in the ring, Ace hit a dropkick at 3:00. They brawled at ringside with Ace hitting some roundhouse kicks to the chest. In the ring, Ace hit a series of punches. Cardona took over and stomped on Ace and kept him grounded. Matt applied a Figure Four at 7:30.

Ace fired up and hit some punches, then a Russian Legsweep and a guillotine legdrop at 9:30, then a springboard flying forearm. Cardona hit a Tiger Driver flipping powerbomb for a nearfall. Cardona grabbed his Internet Title, but Ace hit a DDT onto the belt for a believable nearfall at 11:30. Cardona hit Ace with the belt in the face, then the Radio Silence flying leg drop for a believable nearfall. Ace nailed The Fold overhead flipping neckbreaker and scored the pin. Entertaining match. Cardona kept beating up Ace after the bell!

Ace Austin defeated Matt Cardona to retain the Revolver Title at 13:11.

* Myron Reed came to the ring! He is going to cash in his Golden Ticket!

7. Ace Austin vs. Myron Reed for the Revolver Title. Ace hit The Fold just seconds after the bell rang, but Gia pulled the ref from the ring! Ace was confused, as he didn’t see what happened. Gia got in the ring and then she hit a low blow on Ace! “Say it ain’t so!” Veda said. Myron hit an Air Raid Crash on Ace! Myron hit a top-rope 450 Splash for the pin! New champion!

Myron Reed defeated Ace Austin to win the Revolver Title at 1:05.

* Gia Miller called out Fulton and Krule! The monsters got in the ring and beat up Ace Austin. Gia stood over Ace and celebrated with her monsters! “This is nuts, Veda!” Bork shouted. We had a second intermission to set up the death match.

8. “RED” Alex Colon and Dark Pledge vs. “Alpha Sigma Sigma” Brent Oakley and KC Jacobs in a no-ropes barbed wire death match for the Revolver Tag Team Titles. The ropes are gone and there is barbed wire everywhere, and boards at ringside. If I had attended this show, I would be headed to the exits right now. Basic brawling by both teams. Colon jabbed a spike into Oakley’s forehead. Oakley speared Dark Pledge at 9:00. They kept hurting each other with barbed wire. Colon was a bloody mess. Fans tossed their chairs into the ring at 13:00; seems pretty dangerous to me. Oakley slammed Dark Pledge onto the pile of chairs and we got a “this is awesome!” chant.

Colon and Oakley climbed a scaffold set up next to the ring. They started hitting the ref with chairs too, including a STIFF shot to an unprotected head. I just have no stomach for that. Dark Pledge and Oakley fought on top of the scaffold, and Oakley hit a side slam off the scaffold onto a table in the ring, with the board crashing and falling apart under their weight. Oakley then pinned Dark Pledge. I disliked it but the live crowd loved it.

Brent Oakley and KC Jacobs defeated Alex Colon and Dark Pledge to win the Revolver Tag Team Titles at 21:12.

Final Thoughts: If you like death matches, the main event will probably work for you. I really enjoyed that Moose-Myron opener and I’ll give that best match. The Bailey mixed tag was certainly entertaining, especially when Bailey and Swann were fighting each other, and I’ll give that second. Cardona-Austin was a good main event style match and takes third. It’s been fun seeing UK’s Sunshine Machine criss-cross the U.S. and face some fresh opponents, too.

A few months ago, Jessicka Havok rolled into the ring and attacked Sami Callihan. There was absolutely no follow-up on the angle. So, hopefully they do a better job with whatever they have planned with Gia Miller leading this heel faction. I have always said that Fulton is better than he’s been used; he’s a good big man, so hopefully he doesn’t vanish into a lackey role.