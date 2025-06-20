ROH on HonorClub results (6/19): Robinson’s review of Grizzled Young Veterans and The Infantry vs. Top Flight and The Kingdom, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Marti Belle in a Pure Rules match

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER ROH TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Sam Robinson, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@altaine)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 121)

Taped in Atlantic City, New Jersey and Detroit, Michigan

Streamed June 19, 2025, on HonorClub

Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman were on commentary, and Bobby Cruise and Arkada Aura were the ring announcers…

*Unless otherwise noted, all matches started and ended with the Code of Honor handshake…

The show started with the usual rundown of matches, a couple of squash matches, and an all-star eight-man tag (so, the usual).

1. Shane Taylor and ROH Pure Rules Champion Lee Moriarty (w/Trish Adora) vs. Anthony Gangone and Sal Mistretta. Moriarty his a huge running knee at the start and got fired up. Moriarty hit an arm breaker and tried to tag Taylor, but Gangone slid out and tagged out too. Mistretta tried to punch Taylor to no effect. Mistretta got hit with a headbutt and a urnage. “One More Time” chanted the crowd, and Taylor obliged with another Uranage and a huge knee lift to the face. Moriarty locked in the border city stretch on Gangone, and Mistretta got blasted with a huge right hand and pinned as Gangone “tapped out”.

Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty defeated Anthony Gangone and Sal Mistretta by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: We certainly didn’t need another squash match for Taylor. Can he not be trusted to do more than a squash match?

A recap aired of Thunder Rosa chasing off Athena after her match a few weeks ago…

2. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Marti Bell in a Pure Rules match. The announcers explained the rules as the match got underway. The women traded some arm work until Purrazzo hit a headlock takeover. Purrazzo hit a shoulder block and then walked over the drop-down attempt. Purrazzo hit a big back elbow. Purrazzo hit a forearm that knocked Bell to the floor. Purrazzo tried a baseball slide, but Bell avoided and hit a few punches, only to be thrown into the steel steps. Purrazzo went back to the ring and made the ref count, but Bell got in soon after, only to get stomped on. Purrazzo hit some arm breakers and tried a suplex, only to get rolled up for a one count. Bell got another roll up for a two count and then hit a soft discus forearm. Purrazzo ducked a charge and hit a Sacrifice-style arm snap. Purrazzo hit a running knee and a Russian leg sweep. Purrazzo transitioned into a Fujiwara arm bar and then to her Venus De Milo hold for the “tap out win…

Deonna Purrazzo defeated Marti Bell by pinfall in a Pure Rules match.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Honestly, that was a pretty boring match, and the crowd responded to it as if they agreed.

A recap aired of the Evil Uno and Preston Vance match from last week and how The Frat House stole the victory. The John Silver return was also highlighted…

Backstage, Frat House talked. Jacked Jameson complained about his package being called small, and told John Silver to ask his girl. Preston Vance said, “Yeah, pretty good package”. Vance added that he hates Silver the most because he’s always begging for attention. They accepted the challenge for the trios match…

The announcers commented on the “package” talk, and Riccaboni said he wanted to see the Dalton Castle package with the UFO…

3. Aaron Solo vs. Lance Archer. During the entrance for Archer we got a picture-in-picture recap of Archer bleeding three weeks ago. Archer hit a huge shoulder block that turned Solo inside out. Solo got in some kicks but Archer tried a chokeslam, only for Solo to hit a pair of drop kicks and a tornado kick. Archer shut him down with a knee to the face. Archer hit some running corner elbows. Solo got put on top and then Archer hit with Blackout for the pinfall…

Lance Archer defeated Aaron Solo by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Another squash to keep Archer “strong”

A recap aired of a match from early in the HonorClub run between Athena and the upcoming wrestler Miyu Yamashita from 2023…

4. Miyu Yamashita vs. Brooke Havok. After a feeling-out process and some decent stalemate wrestling, Havok hit a dropkick and posed. Yamashita stood up behind Havok and kicked her down. Yamashita hit a running knee while Havok was in the ropes. Havok hit a series of strikes and a Superman punch. Havok hit a neckbreaker and a senton splash for a two count. Yamashita dodged a corner charge and hit a springboard kick off the turnbuckle. Yamashita tried a fireman’s carry but got rolled up for a two count. Havok hit some kicks and tried a wheelbarrow but got kicked in the face. Yamashita hit another clean kick to the face and then picked Havok up for a Black Mass-style spin kick…

Robinson’s Ruminations: The announcers did a great job of talking about who Yamashita and Havok are. Both ladies had a great showing. Yamashita’s striking was pretty on point here.

Taz narrated the 2300 Arena residency commercial…

We went backstage to “Smart” Mark Sterling, who was watching a match on his phone. Sterling told Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari that he’s had all their 2025 losses thrown out by the commission. Daivari and Nese talked about how the “Sucks” chants and shirts are finally starting to die off. Sterling and Nese said they had momentum and said they had their sights set on the tag titles.

Robinson’s Ruminations: I love a good heel manager that’s so sleazy you just want to see him punched over and over. Sterling is that guy right now, and I will unapologetically tell you I love him. Getting their losses thrown out is such good heat. I just wished this had been in front of a crowd to hear them boo.

5. “Grizzled Young Veterans” James Drake and Zack Gibson and “The Infantry” Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo (w/ Trish Adora) vs. “Top Flight” Dante and Darius Martin and “The Kingdom” Matt Taven and Mike Bennett. The heels jumped the baby faces before the bell could ring, and the ref just rang it anyway. When things calmed down, it was Darius and Drake in the ring, and Darius hit a dropkick. Later, Top Flight hit an around-the-world DDT on Bravo. Bennett hit Dean with chops and then stacked all the heels in the corner for chops. Gibson blocked a double-team move, and then we got the breakdown where everyone hit their big move.

Dean hit a cross arm pedigree, Bravo hit an Ax kick. Bennett hit a DVD, and Taven hit Just the Tip. “Wanna kill him?” Taven asked, and then they got cut off. Taven hit a big dive onto a pile at ringside. Infantry hit a big punch and a flying clothesline. Infantry hit Boot Camp, and the cover got broken up. Bravo got tossed onto the pile at ringside. Dean hit a big knee on Darius but got hit with a fisherman’s suplex. Dante was up top and hit his Skywalker Splash for the pinfall.

“Top Flight” Dante and Darius Martin and “The Kingdom” Matt Taven and Mike Bennett defeated “Grizzled Young Veterans” James Drake and Zack Gibson and “The Infantry” Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo by pinfall.