Women’s Wrestling Revolution “Food Fight” results (5/17): Vetter’s review of Gabby Forza vs. Valentina Rossi, Laynie Luck and Allie Katch vs. Sammi Chaos and Amity LaVey

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Women’s Wrestling Revolution “Food Fight”

Replay available via IndependentWrestling.TV

May 17, 2026, in Worcester, Massachusetts, at the Public Market

This was the seventh of the eight shows in the “Wrestivus” wrestling festival. Note that the shows on Sunday were held in a food court area in a mall, and NOT at the White Eagle. Sadly, the crowd is maybe 75-100. Brother Greatness provided commentary.

* All five female WWE ID prospects are in action, along with all the top area names. Actually, no new faces today.

1. Amira vs. Notorious Mimi. Mimi has the height advantage, but Amira might have more power in her frame. They locked up, and Mimi mockingly patted Amira on the head. Amira hit a huracanrana and a splash in the corner. Mimi hit a Mafia Kick for a nearfall at 2:00. She choked Amira in the ropes and hit a sidewalk slam for a nearfall. Amira fired up and hit a clothesline. Mimi hit a back suplex for a nearfall at 4:00.

Amira hit a discus clothesline. Mimi repeatedly rammed Amira’s head into the top turnbuckle, but she missed a crossbody block. Amira nailed a release German Suplex at 6:00 and a splash in the corner, then a rolling cannonball for a nearfall. Mimi hit a Gory Bomb, and she put her feet on the ropes, but the ref saw it. Amira hit a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall. Mimi slapped her across the face. Amira hit a World’s Strongest Slam for the pin! Good opener, and they set this show off right.

Amira defeated Notorious Mimi at 7:59.

2. Fallyn Grey vs. Nessa Ferrari. I saw Nessa for the first time two days ago, and she looks exactly like TNA’s Daria Rae — she could be a younger sister! Brother Greatness said she still has only had “a half a dozen matches.” Fallyn is only about 5’2″ and she’s in a new black outfit I haven’t seen before. Nessa appears to be closer to 5’9″. They locked up, and BGreatness noted the “size disparity,” as Nessa hit a shoulder tackle, then an armdrag. Nessa hit some spin kicks to the thighs with both legs. Fallyn took control and hit some loud chops and a neckbreaker at 2:30.

Grey hit the “Last Supper” (Bronco Buster) and a basement dropkick for a nearfall. She hit a running stiff kick to the spine and tied up Nessa on the mat. Nessa fired up and hit some punches and a superkick at 5:00. She hit a top-rope crossbody block. Fallyn nailed a spinebuster for a nearfall. Nessa ran Fallyn back-first into the turnbuckles. She hit a Lungblower move to the face for a nearfall at 7:00, but Fallyn grabbed the ropes. Fallyn hit a 619 and a frog splash for a nearfall. Nessa hit a discus forearm, but Fallyn hit “The Final Testament” (spinning faceplant) for the pin. Nessa does NOT look like someone who has had fewer than 10 matches!

Fallyn Grey defeated Nessa Ferrari at 8:22.

3. Airica Demia vs. Tiara James. Airica is a natural babyface, and Tiara always seems to be the heel. Demia got a quick rollup. She knocked Tiara down with a shoulder tackle and a hard back elbow, then a sliding one to the back for a nearfall at 1:30. James spun and slammed her and took control. She hit a running Meteora for a nearfall, then a neckbreaker for a nearfall at 4:00. She hit an Irish Whip.

Demia hit a mule kick from her back. She got up and hit some forearm strikes, then a running back elbow in the corner and a spin kick to the head. Demia hit an Eat D’Feat and a diving European Uppercut for a nearfall at 6:00. Tiara hit a D’Lo-style Sky High powerbomb for a nearfall; Brother Greatness made the comparison after I wrote it. Demia hit a running palm strike and scored the pin! Solid match.

Airica Demia defeated Tiara James at 7:12.

4. Laynie Luck and Allie Katch vs. Sammi Chaos and Amity LaVey. GCW vet Katch (who just lost a loser-leave-GCW match) was on AEW Collision on Saturday. Sammi is 6’0″ or so, and she’s much bigger than her opponents — similar to Nyla Rose in size. Sammi and the Harley Quinn-esque LaVey have teamed up a lot lately, and I like the pairing. Sammi opened against Laynie, and Chaos easily backed her into a corner. BGreatness echoed that Sammi is a six-footer. Laynie hit a huracanrana. Allie entered at 2:00, but she and Laynie couldn’t budge Sammi. They hit a double dropkick on Chaos. Amity entered and SCREAMED at Allie! That’s the stuff of nightmares! The commentators agreed that her scream is terrifying.

Laynie hit an elbow drop on LaVey for a nearfall. They got up and traded chops. LaVey bit Luck’s forearm! Sammi jumped in and dropped Laynie with a chop. She splashed onto Luck for a nearfall at 4:00. Chaos hit a running crossbody block. Amity hit a huracanrana and a rolling cannonball on Laynie for a nearfall. Amity hit a standing moonsault for a nearfall. Chaos cranked on Laynie’s head and twisted the neck, but she missed a Vader Bomb. Katch finally got a hot tag at 8:00, and she dropped Amity with some clotheslines, then a Northern Lights Suplex and a buttbump in the corner for a nearfall.

Amity bit Katch! Amity jumped on Sammi’s back, and they hit the team rolling cannonball on Katch for a nearfall at 9:30. (I love that move for them.) Sammi got pushed into LaVey! The babyfaces hit several blows to Sammi’s back, but Sammi hit splashes in opposite corners on each opponent. Laynie hit an Athena-style flying stunner on Sammi. Katch dropped LaVey with a hard kick. Luck hit a Death Valley Driver on Amity for the pin, as Katch kept Sammi from breaking it up.

Laynie Luck and Allie Katch defeated Sammi Chaos and Amity LaVey at 11:13.

5. Liviyah vs. Emily Jaye. Emily attacked the local favorite Liviyah from behind, and we’re underway! Emily is tall, maybe 5’9″, and she hit a spin kick for a one-count, and she was already arguing with the ref. Emily hit a running knee to the jaw for a nearfall at 2:00. She hit a hard clothesline for a nearfall. They traded chops. Liv hit a flying shoulder tackle, a Helluva Kick, and a vicious German Suplex that earned a “Oh my goodness gracious!” from Brother Greatness. Jay hit a Lungblower to the chest for a nearfall at 3:30. Liviyah hit her implant DDT for the pin! Much shorter than anticipated. “That was a brutal display of power,” a commentator said.

Liviyah defeated Emily Jaye at 4:00 even.

6. Kylie Alexa vs. Shannon LeVangie. Shannon had some teeth loosened in an ugly knee strike to the jaw on a pretty routine crossbody block six or so weeks ago, and I think this is her first match back. (She told me that all her teeth were saved, fortunately!) We got the bell, but then they played to the crowd. (Kylie is ALWAYS the heel!) They eventually locked up, and Brother Greatness talked about how Shannon’s absence from the recent women’s tournament affected the outcomes. Shannon hit a dropkick for a nearfall at 2:30. She went for a Side Effect, but Kylie pushed her away. Shannon hit a missile dropkick. Kylie trapped Shannon’s head in the corner and kicked her in the face.

Brother Greatness talked about Shannon’s mouth injury and why she’s wearing a mouth guard. Kylie hit a senton for a nearfall at 5:00. They collided heads, then they hit stereo kicks to the head and were both down at 6:30. Shannon hit a dropkick. Shannon hit a stunner. Kylie hit a Nemeth-style Zig-Zag, then a running knee to the mouth for a nearfall at 8:30! Shannon hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall. Shannon hit a running knee. Kylie hit a German Suplex, and they were both down. They got to their knees and traded forearm strikes at 10:30. Kylie nailed a superkick! Shannon nailed an Air Raid Crash for a believable nearfall; I thought that was it! Kylie hit a running dropkick in the corner for the pin. Easily the best match of the show so far.

Kylie Alexa defeated Shannon LeVangie at 12:22.

7. Gabby Forza vs. Valentina Rossi. Gabby flexed at the bell. Valentina towers over her. She tried a shoulder block, but Gabby barely budged. Gabby knocked Rossi down with a shoulder tackle, and she hit a Gorilla Press, slamming Valentina face-first to the mat, then a Castagnoli-style Giant Swing at 3:00! Forza put her arms around Rossi’s waist and spun her some more! She pushed Rossi into a corner and hit some clotheslines. However, she missed a splash into the corner and injured her shoulder.

Valentina began targeting the damaged arm and did the splits drop across the shoulder. She hit a Lungblower-style move across the arm at 7:00. Rossi hit a series of punches in the corner and an Iconoclasm slam. Gabby caught her and hit a fallaway slam at 9:00, but she sold the pain in her arm. She hit a powerslam and was fired up. She nailed the Gnome Bomb (Vader Bomb) for a nearfall. Valentina hit a Russian Leg Sweep for a nearfall. Forza hit a German Suplex. They traded forearm strikes. Forza hit a spear, then the Jackhammer for the pin! Good match.

Gabby Forza defeated Valentina Rossi at 12:19.

Final Thoughts: A really entertaining show. It’s great that all the WWE ID prospects — who all competed on Friday’s showcase — were back here on Sunday as well. Shannon LeVangie looked really good in her first match back in a month, and that earned the best match of the show. Gabby-Rossi was a good main event and earned second place. I’ll go with that Amira-Mimi match for third. Also, I’ll take a unique setting — a food court! — with the lights on, where I can see the action, over a poorly-lit dark gym any day.