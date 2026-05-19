WWE Clash in Italy lineup: Championship matches set for the next premium live event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Clash in Italy event that will be held on Sunday, May 31, in Turin, Italy, at the Inalpi Arena.

-Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther for the WWE Championship

-Roman Reigns vs. Jacob Fatu in Tribal Combat for the World Heavyweight Championship

Powell’s POV: Brock Lesnar attacked Oba Femi during Monday’s Raw. Paul Heyman handed Adam Pearce a contract, which he said had Lesnar’s signature for a match at Clash in Italy. Heyman encouraged Pearce to have Oba Femi sign the contract to set up a WrestleMania 42 rematch. Join me for my live review of Clash in Italy as it streams on ESPN Unlimited in the United States and on Netflix internationally at the afternoon start time of 1CT/2ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same-day audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).