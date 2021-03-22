WWE Raw preview: Four matches advertised for the WWE Fastlane fallout edition

What's happening...

March 22, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus in a non-title match.

-Raw Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Peyton Royce in a non-title match.

-Randy Orton to summons The Fiend.

-Rhea Ripley debuts.

-Kofi Kingston vs. AJ Styles.

-Jeff Hardy vs. The Miz.

Powell’s POV: Can we actually get through an opening segment without The Miz and John Morrison? Raw will be live from Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field. Join me for my live review every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.

