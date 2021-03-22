WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership for the Fastlane go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.093 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The overnight number that came out Saturday morning was 1.946 million viewers. Today’s final number is down from the previous episode’s 2.171 million final viewership total.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown delivered a .57 in the adults 18-49 demographic, which was second in the demo compared to other Friday network shows and down from last week’s .61 rating. Smackdown finished second in Friday’s men 18-49 demo behind the NCAA college basketball tournament on CBS.