WWE Raw rating for the brand’s MITB go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.973 million viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up from last week’s 1.821 million average. Raw delivered a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.56 rating.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Monday’s Raw averaged 2.043 million viewers. Hour two drew 2.074 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.803 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished third, second, and fourth respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings behind only a College World Series game on ESPN. The June 27, 2022 edition of Raw delivered 1.951 million viewers and a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic for John Cena’s 20th Anniversary Celebration.