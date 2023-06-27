Grayson Waller recovering from a broken leg suffered during last NXT match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Grayson Waller revealed on social media that he suffered a broken leg during his last NXT match. The injury, which Waller described as a clean break, occurred during his April 25 match against Carmelo Hayes on the Spring Breakin’ themed edition of NXT television.

Powell’s POV: Waller was in-character throughout the clip and said he wouldn’t tell fans when he will be ready to return to the ring. He simply said they would “get an answer very, very soon.” Waller has made regular appearances on Smackdown as the host of his Grayson Waller Effect talkshow while recovering from the injury.