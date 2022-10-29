10/28 NXT Level Up results: O’Connor’s review of Trick Williams vs. Brooks Jensen, Thea Hail vs. Jakara Jackson, and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Tank Ledger

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 37)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed October 28, 2022 on Peacock/WWE Network

Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo accompanied by Tony D’Angelo made his way to the ring as the broadcast team of Sudu Shah and Byron Saxton welcomed us to the show…

1. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo (w/Tony D’Angelo) vs. Tank Ledger. D’Angelo was on commentary for the match. “Stacks” attempted a takedown which was foiled by Ledger who took control early. “Stacks” was sent into the ropes and Ledger took down “Stacks” with a shoulder block. “Stacks” rolled to the outside and Ledger was distracted by D’Angelo which allowed “Stacks” to gain the advantage. Back in the ring, “Stacks” hit a reverse elbow on Ledger for a near fall. Ledger attempted a comeback but was cut off by “Stacks”. Ledger fired up and hit clotheslines, a crossbody and a standing splash for the two count on “Stacks”. “Stacks” rallied and hit the mafia kick and basement clothesline for the win.

Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Tank Ledger via pinfall in 5:43.

Backstage, Kelly Kincaid attempted to interview Trick Williams who waved her off as he was on the phone to an unknown person. After Williams hung up, Kincaid said that Carmelo Hayes was not going to be in Williams’ corner tonight but his opponent Brooks Jensen will have Josh Briggs at ringside. Williams said the numbers game doesn’t matter when you look like Trick and danced off the stage as Kincaid joined in. Funny.

The commentary team hyped Thea Hail vs. Jakara Jackson for after the break…[c]

2. Thea Hail (w/Andre Chase) vs. Jakara Jackson. A stalemate early as Hail took down Jackson with a headlock takedown. Duke Hudson was shown in the crowd applauding Hail as the commentary team acknowledged Hudson as the newest pledge of ‘Chase U’. Jackson took control with an armlock on Hail who spotted Hudson now on the ramp waving the ‘Chase U’ flag which fired up Hail. Jackson rolled to the corner and was met by Hail who hit a stinger splash, a shining wizard, neckbreaker and a modified diamond cutter on Jackson for the victory.

Thea Hail defeated Jakara Jackson via pinfall in 4:24.

The commentary team hyped the main event…[c]

3. Trick Williams vs. Brooks Jensen (w/Josh Briggs). Jensen used his power early and took Williams down to the mat. Williams sent Jensen into the ropes but Jensen continued to take control. Williams trapped Jensen in the ring skirt which allowed Williams to go on the offense and drop Jensen with a flying clothesline for a near fall. Williams worked on the neck of Jensen as Briggs shouted encouragement to Jensen from ringside.

Williams was caught by Jensen with a powerslam and Jensen followed up with a clothesline and a spinning heel kick. Williams rolled to the ropes and attempted to utilize the ring skirt once more but Jensen avoided the trick and hit Williams with a kick. Williams caught Jensen with punch as Jensen dove from the top rope. Williams hit the swinging neckbreaker but Jensen kicked out at two. Flustered, Williams attempted to finish but Jensen hit a scissors kick which gained the three count.

Brooks Jensen defeated Trick Williams via pinfall in 6:12.

John’s Ramblings: Thea Hail vs. Jakara Jackson is the Level Up match to go out of your way to see this week. Not so much for the match which was no more than a squash win for Hail, but for establishing the story of Duke Hudson first in the crowd and then making his way to ringside showing support for Chase U. Of course I think it’s all leading to the ‘swerve bro’ of Hudson turning on Chase, but if the story isn’t rushed it’ll be a fun ride to get to the payoff.