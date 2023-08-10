What's happening...

Impact Wrestling and ROH on HonorClub coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Wade Barrett, Fred “Tugboat” Ottman, Brett Sawyer, Savio Vega, Amish Roadkill, Kongo Kong

August 10, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show features Rich Swann and Sami Callihan vs. Ace Austin and Chris Bey in a tag team tournament match. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. The show includes Shane Taylor vs. Gravity in the finals of a tournament for a shot at the ROH TV Title. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 39 percent of the vote. A finished second with 28 percent of the vote. I gave the show an C- grade and found it to be a weak go-home show.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 47 percent of the vote. A finished second with 24 percent of the vote. C finished a close third with 20 percent. I gave the show a B+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Fred “Tugboat” Ottman is 66.

-Brett Sawyer (Brett Woyan) is 63.

-Savio Vega (Juan Rivera) is 59.

-Amish Roadkill (Michael DePoli) is 46.

-Kongo Kong (Steven Wilson) is 44.

-Wade Barrett (Stu Bennett) is 43.

