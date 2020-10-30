ROH Notes: Pure Title Tournament final, EC3’s in-ring debut on ROH Wrestling, ROHStrong podcast guest

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following notes are from Kevin Eck’s blog on ROH website. Read the full blog at ROHWrestling.com.

-The Pure Title Tournament finals featuring Jonathan Gresham vs. Tracy Williams will air on this weekend’s ROH Wrestling television show. the EC3, Jay Briscoe, and Mark Briscoe vs. Shane Taylor and “Soldiers of Savagery” Kaun and Moses match will also air on this week’s episode.

-Shane Taylor will be the guest on Monday’s ROHStrong podcast.

-Eck teased that a former ROH Pure Champion will be watching the finals closely and plans to make his return to ROH in the upcoming weeks.

-The latest “Old School in Session” podcast with Gary Juster focused on Nick Bockwinkel.

Powell’s POV: The former Pure Champions are AJ Styles, Doug Williams, John Walter, Jay Lethal, Samoa Joe, Nigel McGuinness, and Bryan Danielson. Excluding Lethal, who is already in ROH, I’ll let you decide which one of those wrestlers is most likely to return.



