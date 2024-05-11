What's happening...

AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s live TBS show

May 11, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Lady Frost

Powell’s POV: Yes, another three-hour block of AEW programming on Saturday. Rampage will air live from Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena tonight after AEW Collision on TBS at 9CT/10ET. The show is being bumped from its usual Friday time slot due to the network’s sports coverage. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews of both shows will be available late tonight. It’s worth noting that if you have the shows set to record weekly, you may need to manually record both shows this week due to the network change.

