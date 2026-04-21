Powell’s WWE Raw Hit List: Are Roman Reigns and Usos truly reunited? Thoughts on the debuts of Ethan Page and Sol Ruca, CM Punk and Cody Rhodes, Oba Femi’s brief appearance

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw Hits

Jacob Fatu confronts Roman Reigns: It didn’t seem like Fatu was high on the list of fans as the first challenger for Reigns because he’s a Smackdown wrestler. I’m intrigued by the match and where this storyline could be headed. Reigns said he wasn’t planning to discuss family business until he ran into the Usos backstage. I find it interesting that they waited for Roman at the Gorilla position and then quickly accepted his request to stand with him. While it could be as simple as the creative forces wanting to cut to the chase by putting them back together quickly, I wouldn’t rule out the possibility that they are actually working with Fatu. Either way, I liked the episodic approach of Reigns telling Fatu to let him know next week whether he wants to challenge him for the title while risking the possibility that Fatu would have to acknowledge Reigns if he fails to win the championship.

CM Punk and Cody Rhodes: An interesting dynamic with Punk being more upbeat than anticipated coming off his loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, while Cody was a mess despite winning his WrestleMania match. I’m already wondering if my prediction that these two will meet in one of the WrestleMania 43 main events is wrong. It looks like they are setting up a match that will happen sooner rather than later, though I suppose there’s always the possibility that they could save the rematch for WrestleMania. Either way, I’m looking forward to seeing them meet in a match that many fans have been hoping to see since they were both in AEW.

Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan vs. Sol Ruca in a non-title match: Ruca made a great first impression. Her character didn’t back down from Judgment Day, and she took the new champion to the limit with some crowd-pleasing moves before her friend, turned bitter enemy, Zaria, cost her the match. It was a good way to spotlight their Last Woman Standing match that will headline tonight’s NXT show. All signs point to Ruca heading to the main roster after tonight’s match, which makes the outcome seem predictable, but I’m sure the NXT crew will take the tradeoff of the extra promotion that tonight’s Revenge week two episode received.

The Vision segment with The Street Profits and Seth Rollins: Paul Heyman tearing into the production team for not moving Brock Lesnar to the “Forever” section of the opening video was a nice way to send the message that Lesnar is retired. It’s a good call to drive that home for now, even if the plan turns out to be Gunther luring him back for a SummerSlam match. The Rollins chair shot that cut the back of Breakker’s head was reckless, though I’m sure nobody feels worse about it than Rollins. It was nice to see Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, but I hope they do something to freshen up their act. How about starting with putting the “we want the smoke” line to rest?

Ethan Page vs. Je’Von Evans: They had better matches with better finishes in NXT, but the Hit is all about Page being called up to Raw. It’s good to see the work he put in during his NXT run rewarded with a big main roster payday. While Page and Evans had a basic television match, I did enjoy Page trying to buddy up to Rusev. I’d like to see more of this oddball pairing with Page using the same used car salesman charm he displayed while he and Ricky Saints were “friends” in NXT.

WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky vs. “The Kabuki Warriors” Asuka and Kairi Sane: A soft Hit for a solid match that swerved as a swan song for the Ripley and Sky tag team. Their emotional backstage farewell was a bit much, considering that WWE is as loose with the brand split rules as NHL referees are with enforcing standard rules during overtime of a playoff game (see Jacob Fatu challenging Roman Reigns). A case could be made for Asuka and Sane getting a cheap win since Ripley and Sky won’t be a regular team, but I guess the idea was to give Ripley and Sky a feel-good ending.

Oba Femi: A soft Hit. The fans got to see the man of the hour’s entrance, followed by him saying just four words. I was hoping for some indication of where he’s going next, but it was fine that he kept it simple by simply saying “The Ruler has arrived” after his big win over Brock Lesnar.

WWE Raw Misses

Finn Balor vs. JD McDonagh: A minor Miss. These two could tear the house down under different circumstances. But McDonagh’s role is making others shine while putting them over, so I’m not surprised they weren’t given time for a competitive match. The problem is that Balor beat Dominik Mysterio and Balor on back-to-back days. Dom will probably get his win back to extend the feud, but it feels like Balor got his revenge on the Judgment Day too quickly.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)