Action Wrestling “We Gambled Away the Graphix Budget” results: Vetter’s review of 1 Called Manders vs. Paul Walter Hauser, Zack Sabre Jr., Jonathan Gresham, Erick Stevens vs. Minoru Suzuki, Adam Priest, and Fuminori Abe

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Action Wrestling “We Gambled Away the Graphix Budget”

April 17, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada, at Bizarre Bar

Replay released April 19, 2026, via Independentwrestling.tv

This was one of several indy shows held here over the weekend. (Check out my review of the New Texas Pro show that was held here a day earlier.)

* This venue was used last year, but it had a different name (the Swan Dive), and I was really disappointed with the lighting here last year. The crowd was maybe 100 (smaller than what New Texas Pro drew), and the lighting IS MUCH better than a year ago. The ring is only perhaps 18 inches tall, so that changes the trajectory of dives to the floor. Jack Solomon provided commentary, but the sound quality was not ideal. I’ll note this is maybe one mile north of the Stratosphere — I’ve been to Vegas five times and I would not consider this to be an ideal or “safe” neighborhood.

* Before I start watching the show, I’ll note that all six of my favorite guys from Action Wrestling (Priest, Bengston, Bosby, Shook, Yaki, Jay Lucas) are in the lineup. But nearly every regular on the Georgia-based Action roster appears to be here. This show has several matches with the New Texas Pro roster, too, so I’m loving the crossover matches in this lineup. Only one new face for me — no surprise that on a big show in Las Vegas, everyone is a regular (or the outsiders are from collaborating promotions).

1. “Unsigned And Don’t Care” Gary Jay and Aaron Williams vs. “The Good Hand” Kasey Owens and Suge D (w/”The Wall” Tyler Stevens). Jay and Williams are regulars at St. Louis Anarchy, which also had a show here. (I love seeing these promotions work together.) I know Owens and Suge D just had a loser-leave-town match in TWE, but they are still teammates here in Action Wrestling. All four brawled at the bell; audio of the commentary track vanished when we saw action from the ringside cameras, but we could hear it when the action was coming from the hard camera — I can’t say I’ve seen that before!

Jay is the red-headed version of Brodie Lee; he’s a tall, lanky bruiser. Suge D (Pineapple Pete!) hit a dropkick to Gary’s back at 3:00, and the Good Hand kept Jay in their corner. OH, Kasey Owens and Suge D began arguing! I guess their problems did carry over to Action Wrestling! It allowed the bald-headed Williams to tag in and hit a forward Finlay Roll at 4:30. “The Wall” Tyler Stevens got on the apron and shouted at Suge D and Kasey, saying, “What are you doing?” Gary Jay got back in, and he unloaded forearm strikes and punches on both opponents. Owens hit a flying body block and pinned Gary Jay. This should have gone longer.

“The Good Hand” Kasey Owens and Suge D defeated Aaron Williams and Gary Jay at 6:16.

2. Krule vs. Mance Warner for the IWTV World Title. Mance cut a promo, talking about being a free agent again, and that led to a “F— TNA!” chant. Krule got in, holding a chair, and he swung at Mance, and we’re underway! Mance took the chair and cracked it over Krule’s back several times. He tossed the chair to Krule, and hit a running knee against the chair and scored the pin! Do we really have a new champ? I kept waiting for an announcement that reversed the decision, but it apparently will stand!

Mance Warner defeated Krule at 0:56 to win the IWTV World Title.

3. “The Wall” Tyler Stevens vs. Bobby Flaco vs. Alexandrov Lev vs. Big Dave Weaver vs. The OXP vs. Landon Hale in a scramble. OXP appeared on the Cobra Kai Netflix series (along with Paul Walter Hauser, who is also on this show). Arm-pumping dork Flaco always gets a nice babyface pop. I’ve noted that Northeast star Landon (think a young Matt Taven) moved to the Virginia/Carolinas region last year, and he’s a really good talent. I’ve compared Lev’s looks to TNA’s Judas Icarus, and I’ll stick with that. The Wall has really long hair but is otherwise similar to AEW’s Big Bill.

Big Dave (a regular in Alabama’s New South) came out with a bullrope in one hand and a title belt in the other. Flaco charged at the Wall at the bell and bounced off him. Funny. Everyone took turns trying to drop the Wall. OXP hit a Koppo Kick on The Wall. Hale hit a huracanrana on OXP. Big Dave beat up Flaco and tossed him around the ring. Dave hit a fallaway slam on Flaco at 2:30. Wall and Big Dave traded forearm strikes. Lev hit a low-blow punt kick on Dave! Lev hit a uranage on Flaco, then an inverted DDT on Hale for a nearfall at 4:00.

Flaco hit a top-rope doublestomp to Lev’s gut for a nearfall. Dave hit a running sidewalk slam on Flaco for a nearfall. Lev nailed a piledriver on Big Dave for a nearfall at 5:30. OXP hit a spin kick to Lev’s jaw, then a tornado DDT on Lev. Hale hit a backbreaker over his knee, then a Lethal Injection on OXP, then a 450 Splash for a believable nearfall. Wall hit a release Blue Thunder Bomb on Hale, then a Black Hole Slam to pin the dork Flaco. That was non-stop action.

“The Wall” Tyler Stevens defeated Bobby Flaco, Alexandrov Lev, Big Dave Weaver, The OXP, and Landon Hale at 7:12.

4. Darian Bengston vs. Timothy Thatcher for the Action World Title. Bengston has had a strong run this year after taking the belt from Tim Bosby. Thatcher immediately twisted Darian’s left arm, then he switched to an ankle lock. Bengston is among the better mat technicians on the East Coast, so no surprise they are fighting on the mat. Bengston tied up the left arm on the mat. Thatcher switched to a straitjacket choke at 5:00. He went back to tying up the left arm. They traded rollups.

Bengston nailed a spin kick to the ear at 8:00. He hit a Whisper In The Wind top-rope twisting cannonball for a nearfall. They brawled to the floor at 9:30 and looped the ring. In the ring, Thatcher hit a belly-to-belly suplex for a nearfall. He hit some hard knee strikes to the spine as Darian was on the mat, and he celebrated. Bengton got a rollup with a bridge for the flash pin! Good mat-based action.

Darian Bengston defeated Timothy Thatcher to retain the Action World Title at 12:13.

5. Zack Sabre Jr., Jonathan Gresham, and Erick Stevens vs. Minoru Suzuki, Adam Priest, and Fuminori Abe. What an intriguing, all-star, six-man tag! Zack and Minoru opened in a feeling-out process, and they twisted each other’s left arms. Zack hit a European Uppercut at 1:30, and they traded forearm strikes. Priest and Gresham entered and tied up and traded basic reversals. Suzuki entered; Gresham chopped him to no impact. Suzuki dropped Gresham with one hard chop at 6:00. Gresham hit a low-blow tap. Suzuki hit a stiff forearm that knocked Gresham down.

Stevens tagged in for the first time at 7:30, and he tied up with Abe, and they rolled around on the mat. (Those two fought each other in Bloodsport that day, too!) Suzuki and Stevens traded arm holds. Priest and Abe hit a double shoulder tackle to drop Stevens at 10:00. Sabre tagged in and hit a stiff kick to Abe’s spine. Gresham applied a hammerlock and kept Abe grounded. Suzuki put Gresham in a half crab, and his team began working over Gresham. Priest splashed Gresham in the corner at 16:30, then a brainbuster on Gresham. Gresham hit a German Suplex with a high bridge on Abe for a nearfall, then he locked in an Octopus Stretch.

Sabre put Suzuki in an Octopus Stretch! Priest went to put Sabre into a Crossface Chickenwing, but it was quickly broken up. Gresham hit another German Suplex on Abe for a nearfall, then a diving forearm strike for a nearfall. Priest hit a jumping piledriver on Gresham. Suzuki hit a Gotch-style Piledriver on Gresham! He did not go for a cover. Abe hit a running penalty kick on Gresham! He hit a straight punch to Gresham’s jaw, and Jonathan appeared dazed. The ref checked on Gresham and eventually called for the bell.

Minoru Suzuki, Adam Priest, and Fuminori Abe defeated Zack Sabre Jr., Jonathan Gresham, and Erick Stevens via knockout/ref decision at 20:36.

6) Jameson Shook vs. Grayson Pierce. Again, redhead Shook is like a young Sami Zayn. Pierce is young with long hair, and he’s had some good matches lately. Basic action early on, and Pierce hit a swinging faceplant at 1:30 and stomped on Shook in the corner. Pierce hit a 450 Splash for a nearfall. They fought to the floor. In the ring, Pierce hit a split-legged moonsault for a nearfall at 6:00, but Shook got a foot on the ropes. Shook hit a version of a One-Winged Angel for the pin. Good action for the time given.

Jameson Shook defeated Grayson Pierce at 7:02.

7) Danny Jones vs. Tim Bosby. Again, Jones was in NXT-UK, and he wrestled on the Progress show at The Collective, a few miles from this venue. Bosby has an amateur wrestling background, and he’s an awesome heel, and I consider him a top-10 unsigned US-based talent. A basic feeling-out process early on. Jones knocked Bosby down with some shoulder tackles and hit some loud chops, then a back-body drop for a nearfall at 3:00. He missed a spear and crashed shoulder-first into the corner.

Bosby applied a Boston Crab while Jones was in the ropes! Of course, he let go before being disqualified. Bosby hit a bodyslam for a nearfall at 5:00, and he was now in control. He hit a release German Suplex for a nearfall. Jones got up, and they traded forearm strikes. Jones hit a hard clothesline in the corner and an elbow drop for a nearfall at 7:00. Jones hit a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall. Bosby nailed his F5 Slam for a nearfall. They got up and traded more forearm strikes.

This has been really good; some really hard-hitting action. Jones hit a discus clothesline for a nearfall at 9:30. He hit a pop-up knee strike to the sternum for a nearfall, but Bosby got a hand on the ropes. Bosby got a rollup with his feet on the ropes, but the ref saw it. Bosby argued with the ref; Jones got a rollup for a nearfall. Bosby got his own rollup with a handful of tights for the tainted pin! Really strong action.

Tim Bosby defeated Danny Jones at 11:02.

8. “Top Team” Terry Yaki and Jay Lucas vs. “New Fever” Danny Orion and Shimbashi for the Action Tag Team Titles. I love that this is a matchup of Georgia’s best versus two of the best from Texas. Orion and Shimbashi attacked from behind, and we were underway! Top Team hit stereo basement dropkicks on Shimbashi. New Fever worked over Yaki in their corner. Orion hit a flying elbow drop for a nearfall at 3:00. Lucas tagged in and hit a top-rope double crossbody block. Shimbashi accidentally struck Orion. Lucas hit a brainbuster on Shimbashi for a nearfall at 4:30.

Orion hit a Lethal Injection for a nearfall, and the Texas duo continued to work over Lucas. Orion hit his awesome top-rope Crucifix Driver. Suddenly, all four were down at 6:00. They all got up and all four traded punches. Top Team hit stereo enzuigiris. The Texas duo hit stereo superkicks. Shimbashi again accidentally struck Orion! Top Team each hit a clothesline on Orion. Top Team hit a team spike piledriver on Orion for the pin. Really good action for the time given, but with the titles on the line, the outcome was never in doubt.

“Top Team” Terry Yaki and Jay Lucas defeated “New Fever” Danny Orion and Shimbashi to retain the Action Tag Team Titles at 7:30.

9. 1 Called Manders vs. Paul Walter Hauser. Oh, I would love for Manders to hit three clotheslines and win this in under a minute, but he is facing the modern version of Super-Shane-O-Mac (Hauser can’t work at a furniture store because he refuses to sell chairs or tables). They traded hats in some pre-match silliness. They locked up, and Manders easily backed him into a corner. They fought to the floor and looped the ring. Manders sat him down in a chair and caved in Paul’s chest with loud chops.

In the ring, Hauser choked Manders in the ropes and kept him grounded. Manders ripped Hauser’s shirt at 7:00 and began unloading loud chops to the bare chest. He hit an Oklahoma Stampede (Bulldog Powerslam) for a nearfall. Manders hit a decapitating clothesline for a nearfall. He hit one more hard clothesline for the clean pin. Solid. My bashing aside, Hauser clearly has a passion for this and is here, busting his butt before 100 fans.

1 Called Manders defeated Paul Walter Hauser at 9:15.

10. Mad Dog Connelly vs. Karl Greco Malenko. Malenko, age 56, is the only new face in this lineup to me; not sure if he’s related to Dean Malenko. They immediately traded forearm strikes. Connelly mounted Malenko and hit some punches. Connelly did a Gator Roll on the mat and kept a headlock in place. Malenko tied up an arm, but Connelly reached the ropes at 2:00. Malenko’s face shows his age, but he has a tremendous physique. He hit some knee lifts to the ribs.

Connelly applied a Boston Crab, but Malenko reached the ropes. Connelly tied up Malenko’s ankles, but Malenko applied a leg lock around the neck. This looks like a legit mat fight. Malenko tried a triangle choke. Connelly threw some punches. Malenko flipped him to the mat and applied a front guillotine choke, and Connelly either tapped or submitted. The crowd was really into this.

Karl Greco Malenko defeated Mad Dog Connelly at 5:31.

Final Thoughts: If you haven’t seen an Action Wrestling show before, this is a good place to start. As I noted, the six guys I consider to be in the top tier were all in action. Most of the other regulars were here, too. We had a surreal six-man tag with top international stars. (I cannot imagine being in a crowd of 100 to see Sabre and Minoru!) I will give that Sabre six-man tag the best match of the show; I liked it, but I didn’t love it. I’ll go Bosby-Jones for second and Top Team vs. Orion/Shimbashi for third.

The sudden title change for Krule is intriguing. There was a recent incident in Berwyn, Illinois, that led to the Berwyn Eagles Club no longer being allowed to host pro wrestling shows. I do NOT know enough about what happened to have a good opinion on the matter…. But I know a lot of people are livid at Krule for what transpired that night. I can’t help but wonder if his quick loss of the belt here is part of that. Why else have him lose the title so quickly and so quietly?

Same thing I wrote about the New Texas Pro — the lighting here was so much better than a year ago, but it is still what I consider to be below-average, and it hurt the ‘viewability’ of the show. But the action is pretty good, and I recommend checking this out.