MLW Fusion results (9/14): Powell’s review of Alex Kane press conference, Microman vs. Sam Adonis, B3cca vs. Tiara James, Ichiban vs, TJ Crawford

CategoriesMLW TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Major League Wrestling Fusion (Episode 182)

Taped July 8, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena

Streamed September 14, 2023 on the MLW YouTube Page and FITE.TV

The Fusion opening aired… The broadcast team was Joe Dombrowski and Matt Striker checked in from ringside. Dombrowski hyped a double main event for the MLW Slaughterhouse event and said they would reveal one of them during the show. Dombrowski ran through the show’s lineup… Ring announcer Stephen DeAngelis handled the introductions for the opening match…

1. Ichiban vs, TJ Crawford. Crawford was the early aggressor and received some boos. Ichiban came back quickly with fast paced offense. Ichiban performed a nice springboard dropkick and followed up with a top rope crossbody block for a two count. Crawford came back with a round kick. Ichiban regained offensive control with a tornado DDT and then hit his Flatliner style finisher for the win…

Ichiban defeated TJ Crawford.

After the match, a man wearing a hoodie with his face covered came out and spoke to Crawford on the stage and then they headed to the back together…

Powell’s POV: A nice crowd pleasing performance from Ichiban. I continue to be impressed by Crawford, so I was happy to see that post match moment. I just hope it’s not related to The Calling.

The MLW top ten rankings were shown on a crawler during the opening match: 1. Rickey Shane Page 2. Davey Boy Smith Jr. 3. Jacob Fatu 4. Matt Cardona 5. Akira 6. Kushida 7. Mance Warner 8. Ichiban 9. Snisky 10. Tracy Williams.

Powell’s POV: Willie Mack went from number four in the previous rankings to not being ranked this time around, while Snisky went from being unranked into the ninth spot.

Microman was at a bar with the Second Gear Crew’s Mance Warner, 1 Called Manders, and Matthew Justice. Warner suggested that Microman jab a bottle opener into the head of his opponent… [C] A brief teaser aired for Minoru Suzuki…

Sam Laterna interviewed Sam Adonis, who boasted about being Mexico’s top box office attraction. He said he would teach Microman a lesson in humility. He said Microman is a luchador and shouldn’t be hanging out with Second Gear Crew, so he would teach him a lesson in respect…

Love, Doug made his entrance and joined the broadcast team before entrances for the next match took place…

2. B3cca vs. Tiara James. James performed a running crossbody block for just a one count. James remained on the offense and executed a senton for a two count. Doug spoke about his love of B3cca’s voice while on commentary. Meanwhile, B3cca came back and hit a second rope missile dropkick for a two count.

B3cca strutted and mugged for the camera until James rolled her up for a two count. James came back with a couple of shoulder blocks and a clothesline. Doug expressed concern for B3cca on commentary. James performed a spinebuster and got another two count.

Both wrestlers ended up on the ropes. B3cca got the better of an exchange and shoved James to the mat. B3cca went up top and executed a 450 splash and got the three count.

B3cca beat Tiara James.

After the match, Doug held up his sign for B3cca. She blew him off and headed to the back…

Powell’s POV: A solid match. B3cca’s character is fun in small doses, and Doug serving as her obsessive fanboy enhances her act. James showed upside potential.

A breaking news graphic aired and then Dombrowski said Don King “will be here next week.” He also hyped Salina De La Renta as appearing next… [C]

The MLW Slaughterhouse control center segment aired. Dombrowski hyped Jacob Fatu vs. Minoru Suzuki as one of the two main events for the Saturday, October 14 event that will stream on FITE+. He said they would have more details on the other main event next week…

Powell’s POV: I’m all in for Fatu vs. Suzuki. That looks like a blast on paper.

Sam Laterna approached Salina De La Renta in the backstage area. Salina said she doesn’t know how things are done in Canada, but you say excuse me in America. Laterna said she’s not Canadian. Salina implied that she was behind the disappearances of Cesar Duran and John Hennigan…

Dombrowski hyped the main event… [C]

Jacob Fatu was interviewed by Laterna while they stood in front of the MLW backdrop. Fatu said he’s been waiting to face Suzuki. Fatu said it’s not about him being happy to work Suzuki, he said Suzuki better be ready for him. Fatu spoke about how MLW doubled down on him while he was on the back burner.

Salina De La Renta showed up interrupted Fatu and said she hasn’t forgotten about what he did to her at a SuperFight event. She said receipts were coming…

Sam Adonis made his entrance and delivered an in-ring promo. Adonis said the Pennsylvania State Athletic Commission wasn’t doing their job because a homicide was about to occur. Adonis said it was a travesty and told the fans to leave before the massacre. Microman made his entrance…

3. Microman vs. Sam Adonis. Mister Saint Laurent sat in on commentary and heeled on Microman. Adonis dropped to his knees and toyed with Microman to start. Adonis dominated the offense heading into a break. [C]

Adonis placed Microman on a chair and unlaced his mask. Microman came back with a low blow and then slammed Adonis’s head onto the seat of the chair. Microman took Adonis down and had him pinned, but Snisky pulled the referee out of the ring for the disqualification finish.

Microman defeated Sam Adonis by DQ.

MSL entered the ring and encouraged Snisky to get rid of Microman once and for all. Adonis tee’d up Microman for Snisky’s field goal attempt, but the Second Gear Crew’s Mance Warner, 1 Called Manders, and Matthew Justice ran out for the save. Snisky and MSL made their exit. The SGC roughed up Adonis and then Microman performed a splash from the ropes onto him. Warner made a three count for Microman. The babyfaces had a Corona celebration…

Dombrowski hyped Don King’s appearance for next week…

Alex Kane sat at the press conference table with the MLW Heavyweight Championship in front of him. Kane said Tom Lawlor had a guaranteed title fight, but he ghosted MLW once he found out that Kane won the championship.

MSL showed up and asked if they were just handing out title fights. MSL made his pitch for Opera Cup winner Davey Boy Smith Jr. to be next in line. Kane blew him off and added that he choked out Smith in Battle Riot and would do it again…

Cameras cut backstage where the Second Gear Crew was brawling with The Calling. Jimmy Lloyd entered the brawl and was identified by Dombrowski as the show concluded…

Powell’s POV: This was pretty silly for a main event. I don’t mind Microman in occasional gimmick matches, but it’s a bit much to slot him in the television main event slot. Meanwhile, I didn’t come away from the Kane segment feeling like I knew whether Lawlor or Smith was the next challenger.

Overall, this was a pretty good episode despite the weak main event. The first two matches were solid and there was enough going on outside the ring to keep things interesting. I will have more to say in my weekly Fusion audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).