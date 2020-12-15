Two debuts announced for MLW Fusion

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release to announce the debuts of Bu Ku Dao and LA Park Jr. on Wednesday’s edition of MLW Fusion.

New York — Major League Wrestling today announced Bu Ku Dao vs. LA Park Jr. for this Wednesday, December 16 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series, FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, Pluto TV. Learn more about where to watch.

Tomorrow night MLW will showcase a double debut as Bu Ku Dao and LA Park Jr. collide in singles competition.

Born in Vietnam and fighting out of New Orleans, the barely 5 foot tall Bu Ku Dao looks to impress his mentor TJP by displaying his Sanshou and kickboxing en route to having his arm raised in victory.

Standing in his way is the newest member of the “realest family” in the sport, LA Park Jr. The younger and physically bigger member of Los Park is a notoriously vicious brawler, much like his father, the legendary LA Park. Having competed in trios action, this bout marks LA Park’s singles debut in MLW.

Both men see this bout as an opportunity to make a splash in the PWI Top 10 rankings.

Will Los Parks’ presence be felt in this match? Will TJP’s lessons enable Bu Ku Dao to triumph over one of Mexico’s greatest lucha families.

Tune in this Wednesday night at 7pm ET to find out!

Also scheduled:

•ACH vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor – Opera Cup Semi-Finals

•Alex Hammerstone returns!

•Mads Krügger vs. 2 men!

MLW invites you to join us as we celebrate the sport’s oldest tournament this Wednesday on MLW FUSION at 7pm ET on YouTube, Fubo Sports and Pluto TV.

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN. Learn more about where to watch.

Powell’s POV: My reviews of Fusion are available while the show streams on Wednesday nights, and my same night audio reviews are available later in the evening.