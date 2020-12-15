WWE TLC lineup: The updated lineup for Sunday’s pay-per-view 

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE TLC pay-per-view that will be held Sunday in Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field.

-Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens in a TLC match for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles in a TLC match for the WWE Championship.

-Sasha Banks vs. Carmella for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs. Asuka and a mystery partner for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles.

-Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander for the Raw Tag Titles.

-“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton.

Powell’s POV: WWE booked an injury angle on Raw to remove Lana from the WWE Women’s Tag Title match. Yes, she took nine table bumps only to be removed from the match. Join me for live coverage on Sunday beginning with the one-hour Kickoff Show at 5CT/6ET, and the main card at 6CT/7ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up for an exclusive audio review of WWE TLC on Sunday night.