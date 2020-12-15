NWA Shockwave lineup: Three matches set for today’s show

CategoriesMISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for today’s NWA Shockwave online series.

-Allysin Kay vs. Nicole Savoy.

-“Da Pope” Elijah Burke and Watts vs. Zicky Dice and a mystery partner.

-Aron Stevens vs. Trevor Murdoch.

Powell’s POV: NWA Shockwave streams today at 5CT/6ET on the NWA YouTube page. The matches were taped at Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California. The show is available on Mondays for the NWA’s Patreon supporters.