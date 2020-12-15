What's happening...

NWA Shockwave lineup: Three matches set for today’s show

December 15, 2020

CategoriesMISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for today’s NWA Shockwave online series.

-Allysin Kay vs. Nicole Savoy.

-“Da Pope” Elijah Burke and Watts vs. Zicky Dice and a mystery partner.

-Aron Stevens vs. Trevor Murdoch.

Powell’s POV: NWA Shockwave streams today at 5CT/6ET on the NWA YouTube page. The matches were taped at Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California. The show is available on Mondays for the NWA’s Patreon supporters.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.