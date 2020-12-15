NWA Shockwave lineup: Three matches set for today’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for today’s NWA Shockwave online series.
-Allysin Kay vs. Nicole Savoy.
-“Da Pope” Elijah Burke and Watts vs. Zicky Dice and a mystery partner.
-Aron Stevens vs. Trevor Murdoch.
Powell’s POV: NWA Shockwave streams today at 5CT/6ET on the NWA YouTube page. The matches were taped at Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California. The show is available on Mondays for the NWA’s Patreon supporters.
Be the first to comment