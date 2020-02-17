WWE Raw preview: No Holds Barred match, Seth Rollins sermon, tag match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and segments for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Randy Orton vs. Matt Hardy in a No Holds Barred match.

-Humberto Carrillo and Rusev vs. Angel Garza and Bobby Lashley.

-Seth Rollins will deliver a sermon.

