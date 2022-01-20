NXT UK TV preview: The card for today’s Peacock and WWE Network show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for today’s NXT UK television show.

-Noam Dar vs. A-Kid for the NXT UK Heritage Cup Championship.

-Emilia McKenzie vs. Isla Dawn.

-Sam Gradwell and a partner of his choosing vs. “Pretty Deadly” Sam Stoker and Lewis Howley.

Powell’s POV: This is billed as Walter’s final match in NXT UK before he moves to NXT 2.0. NXT UK streams Thursday afternoons at 2CT/3ET on Peacock and WWE Network. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ reviews are typically available on Thursdays, and his members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available by Friday morning.