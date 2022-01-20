AEW Dark Elevation taping spoilers: Rich Bailin’s rundown of the taping held before Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite (spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin attended Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Washington, D.C. at Entertainment and Sports Arena and sent the following report on the AEW Dark Elevation tapings.

1. Leyla Hirsch defeated Brittany Blake by submission.

2. “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy (w/Matt Hardy) defeated Action Andretti and Myles Hawkins by pinfall. Andretti and Hawkins were the two MCW regulars I mentioned in my Dark Elevation review last week.

3. Brandi Rhodes defeated Willow Nightingale by submission. Brandi did not get a favorable reaction.

4. Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky (w/Dan Lambert) defeated a pair of local enhancement talents. I missed how the match ended but after the match Page hit the Ego’s Edge on one of the opposite team members.

5. Red Velvet defeated Janai Kai by pinfall. Kai had more offense than she did during her match against Jade Cargill on Rampage a few weeks ago.

6. Santana and Ortiz defeated a pair of enhancement talents by pinfall.

7. Thunder Rosa and Ruby Soho defeated Leva Bates and Jordan Blade.

8. Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Matt Sydal and Lee Moriarty by pinfall. After the match, Starks called out Dante Martin, who came out but was beaten down until Sydal and Moriarty recovered to help him.

