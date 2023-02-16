What's happening...

Jake Barnett on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show: AEW Dynamite discussion on the show that included Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm vs. Ruby Soho in a three-way main event, the MJF and Christopher Daniels verbal exchange, and continued the build to AEW Revolution

February 16, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The latest Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show features Dot Net’s Jake Barnett discussing last night’s AEW Dynamite television show. To listen to the episode, click here.

Powell’s POV: Wade and Jake shared their thoughts on last night’s Dynamite, which featured Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm vs. Ruby Soho in a three-way, Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Rush and Preston Vance in a Texas Tornado match, Orange Cassidy, Billy Gunn, and The Acclaimed vs. Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt in an eight-man tag, and more.

