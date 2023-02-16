MLW announces UK TV deal for the weekly Underground series

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release on Thursday to announce its UK television deal for MLW Underground.

(LONDON, UK) – Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) and Ayozat TV have today announced a broadcast partnership, bringing MLW’s new hit series, “MLW UNDERGROUND” to UK airwaves on Monday nights on SKY channel 191.

MLW UNDERGROUND will premiere Monday, March 6th, with new episodes airing every Monday night.

Fans will journey into the Underground where there are no rules and combat reigns supreme.

MLW UNDERGROUND features a prestigious roster of talent, UK fans can expect to see the likes of World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone, Davey Boy Smith Jr and the Billington Bulldogs, Real1, John Hennigan, Taya Valkyrie, Alex Kane, Jacob Fatu and other exciting fighters from around the world.

“The UK has arguably the loudest and most rabid wrestling fans in the world,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “We’ve built a great relationship with Ayozat and we’re happy to bring more original MLW content to SKY TV airwaves. MLW Underground is an awesome addition to our growing offering of weekly programming on Ayozat.”

Powell’s POV: While terms of the deal have not been disclosed, it’s clearly good news for UK fans who want to follow MLW’s weekly flagship show.