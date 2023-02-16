What's happening...

MLW Fusion preview: Impact World Champion Josh Alexander in action on tonight’s Pro Wrestling TV show

February 16, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion.

-Impact World Champion Josh Alexander vs. Jacob Fatu

-Billie Starkz vs. B3CCA

-Doctor Dax vs. The Great Moses

Powell’s POV: This show was originally scheduled to air last week and was postponed. The Alexander vs. Fatu match first aired on the Ric Flair’s Last Match event. MLW Fusion streams Thursdays on Pro Wrestling TV at 7CT/8ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 7CT/8ET. My weekly audio reviews of MLW Fusion are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

