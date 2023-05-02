MLW live events to stream on FITE+

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release on Tuesday to announce that the promotion’s live events will be available via FITE+.

New York, NY (May 2, 2023): FITE announced that all of Major League Wrestling’s (MLW) premium live shows will now be exclusively shown on FITE+, included as part of the subscription. The promotion joins the rapidly expanding world of live and on demand content on the most exciting and reliable streaming platform. The first MLW event on FITE+ will be Never Say Never ‘23 on July 8th, live from Philadelphia.

“To have MLW’s premium live events available – for no extra cost – on FITE+ gives fans maximum quality and value, which is what we’re both about,” said MLW Founder and CEO Court Bauer. “We’re going to be an amazing tag team and the winners are the fans.”

MLW features an electrifying mix of world class fighters including MLW World Champion Alex Hammerstone, John Hennigan, Jacob Fatu, Alex Kane and the Bomaye Fight Club, Delmi Exo, “The World’s Greatest Wonder” Microman and more.

MLW wrestlers have distinct backgrounds with rich cultural connections making their journeys relatable and authentic to viewers. MLW also features the next generation of some of the most iconic wrestling families in the sport including the Samoan Dynasty, the “British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith Jr. and more.

“Starting a little over 20 years ago, Court has delivered on everything pro-wrestling is meant to be,” said Michael Weber, COO of FITE. “Mixing styles and talents to create something you can’t take your eyes off of. If you think about talent like Satoshi Kojima, CM Punk, Terry Funk or even MJF and Tom Lawlor having spent time at MLW, you know you cannot risk missing out on what comes next.”

FITE+, the Best Value in Combat Sports, is only $7.99 monthly and $69.99 yearly. New customers can enjoy a 7-day free trial. Subscribers get a special selection of premium events from pro wrestling promotions including Insane Championship Wrestling and more; as well as leaders in boxing, MMA and grappling and promotions like Triller Fight Club, Fight2Win, SlapFight Championship, Shamrock FC, and the ultra red-hot Bareknuckle Boxing Championship events. The subscription also offers unlimited on-demand access to the entire FITE+ library with over 4000 hours from more than 100 organizations from around the world.

Powell’s POV: MLW’s current run on Reelz is expected to conclude with tonight’s show, which is billed as a season finale. MLW Fusion will return on beIN Sports and presumably via YouTube or another streamer. The addition of MLW programming makes FITE+ an even better buy than it already was for pro wrestling fans. There’s a lot more pro wrestling content on FITE+ than they have listed in the press release, including GCW events.