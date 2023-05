CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced that Mike Rome will be moving to Smackdown, while Samantha Irvin will be moving to Raw. Read the note at the bottom of the WWE.com draft recap.

Powell’s POV: I’m surprised they didn’t have a little fun with this on one of the shows or even on the Peacock portions of the draft.