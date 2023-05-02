MLW Underground preview: The lineup for tonight’s “season finale” on Reelz

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Underground television show.

-John Hennigan vs. Jacob Fatu for the MLW National Openweight Title

-Juicy Finau and Lance Anoa’i vs. The Mane Event “Midas Black and Jay Lyon) for the MLW Tag Team Titles

-MLW Champion Alex Hammerstone vs. Mr. Thomas

-Brittany Blake vs. B3cca

-Court Bauer announcement

Powell’s POV: MLW Underground airs tonight on Reelz at 9CT/10ET for what may be the final time. My review will be available immediately after the show concludes. My weekly audio review of MLW Underground will also also available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).