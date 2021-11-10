MLW Fusion Alpha preview: The updated lineup for tonight’s show

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion Alpha online show.

-Bobby Fish vs. Davey Richards in an Opera Cup tournament semifinal match.

-Los Parks vs. 5150 in a Trios match.

-EJ Nduka, Richard Holliday, Savio Vega, The Blue Meanie, Warhorse, and Zenshi vs. Ikuro Kwon, KC Navarro, King Mo, Gino Medina, Kevin Ku, and The Beastman in a 12-man survival tag team match.

Powell’s POV: MLW Fusion Alpha streams Wednesdays on the MLW YouTube page and FITE TV at 6CT/7ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My reviews are usually available during or immediately following the show, and Dot Net Members have exclusive access to my weekly MLW Fusion Alpha audio reviews.