MLW Fusion Alpha preview: The updated lineup for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion Alpha online show.
-Bobby Fish vs. Davey Richards in an Opera Cup tournament semifinal match.
-Los Parks vs. 5150 in a Trios match.
-EJ Nduka, Richard Holliday, Savio Vega, The Blue Meanie, Warhorse, and Zenshi vs. Ikuro Kwon, KC Navarro, King Mo, Gino Medina, Kevin Ku, and The Beastman in a 12-man survival tag team match.
MLW Fusion Alpha streams Wednesdays on the MLW YouTube page and FITE TV at 6CT/7ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET.
