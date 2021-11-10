What's happening...

MLW Fusion Alpha preview: The updated lineup for tonight’s show

November 10, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion Alpha online show.

-Bobby Fish vs. Davey Richards in an Opera Cup tournament semifinal match.

-Los Parks vs. 5150 in a Trios match.

-EJ Nduka, Richard Holliday, Savio Vega, The Blue Meanie, Warhorse, and Zenshi vs. Ikuro Kwon, KC Navarro, King Mo, Gino Medina, Kevin Ku, and The Beastman in a 12-man survival tag team match.

Powell’s POV: MLW Fusion Alpha streams Wednesdays on the MLW YouTube page and FITE TV at 6CT/7ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My reviews are usually available during or immediately following the show, and Dot Net Members have exclusive access to my weekly MLW Fusion Alpha audio reviews.

Readers Comments (1)

  1. dennis November 10, 2021 @ 2:53 pm

    Whatever happened to MLW being on the Vice channel? They showed a few old episodes, but the new episodes never started airing?

