Impact Wrestling, NXT UK, MLW Azteca, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Victoria, Vanessa Kraven, Taiji Ishimori, Kevin Matthews, Louie Spicolli

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes Knockouts Champion Mickie James vs. Chelsea Green in a non-title match. John Moore’s reviews are available either after the show concludes or on Friday mornings depending on his schedule. My members’ exclusive audio review will be available on Friday.

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network and Peacock today at 3CT/4ET. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ reviews are typically available on Thursday afternoons or on Friday morning along with his weekly Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review. His review will be delayed this week while he is out of town.

-MLW Fusion streams today on the MLW YouTube page at 7CT/8ET. This will be the first show from the most recent tapings in Dallas, Texas and included Alexander Hammerstone vs. Pagano in a falls count anywhere match. My review will either be available later today or on Friday along with my audio review for Dot Net Members.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown received a majority B grade vote from 29 percent of our post show poll voters. D second with 21 percent. I gave the show a C- grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a majority vote C grade from 28 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 24 percent. I gave the show a D+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Lisa Marie Varon is 50. She returned to WWE and worked as Victoria in the Royal Rumble match last month, and she previously wrestled as Tara in Impact Wrestling.

-Vanessa Kraven is 40.

-Taiji Ishimori is 39.

-KM (Kevin Matthews) is 39.

-The late Louis Mucciolo Jr. was born on February 10, 1971. He worked as Louie Spicolli and Rad Radford and died of an overdose at age 27. on February 15, 1998.