2/10 WWE Raw Results: Powell’s review of Becky Lynch vs. Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship, Seth Rollins, Murphy, and AOP vs. Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens, and The Viking Raiders in an eight-man tag match, the build to WWE Super ShowDown continues

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw on the USA Network

Aired live on February 10, 2020 from Ontario, California at Toyota Arena

[Hour One] The Raw opening aired… The broadcast team of Tom Phillips, Jerry Lawler, and Byron Saxton checked in and hyped the advertised matches, plus Drew McIntyre will appear on an MVP VIP Lounge segment…

Seth Rollins stood in the ring with Murphy and the AOP duo of Akam and Rezar. Rollins set up a video package that recapped last week’s elimination match. Back live, Rollins spoke of his message of unity and said they would not leave the ring until their message was heard.

Kevin Owens made his entrance and spoke from the stage. Rollins warned Owens not to get in over his head. Rollins said Samoa Joe made that mistake two weeks ago and he was taken out, and the same thing happened to Ivar last week.

Owens said he just keeps fighting and noted that he’s not alone. The Viking Raiders joined him on the stage. Rollins said Owens’ problem hasn’t been finding partners, it’s keeping them upright. Owens shoved Erik and Ivar and said, “They seem pretty solid to me and they seem as sick of you talking as I am so, gentlemen, let’s go”

Owens and The Viking Raiders went to ringside where they were brawled with Murphy and AOP. Rollins remained in the ring and was surprised by Samoa Joe, who had his hair braided and put Rollins in a Coquina Clutch. The brawling wrestlers from ringside made their way into the ring. The babyfaces cleared the ring and the heels returned to the back.

Becky Lynch made her entrance. The babyface foursome cleared out while Lynch made her way to the ring. The broadcast team hyped Lynch vs. Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship in a Royal Rumble rematch for after the break… [C]

Powell’s POV: A solid opening segment. No new ground was covered. And that was fine for this week because the feud is still enjoyable, but my concern is that this will get repetitive and it feels like Rollins and Owens are running out of fresh things to say to one another. They are both good talkers, so I hope I’m wrong. And if you haven’t heard by now, Buddy Murphy lost his first name and is just Murphy now. Finally, Dot Net Co-Senior Staffer Will Pruett is in attendance at this show, so give him a follow @itswilltime for his in-person notes and/or wise ass comments.

Asuka made her entrance along with Kairi Sane coming out of the break. Asuka delivered a promo mostly in Japanese as they walked to the ring…

1. Becky Lynch vs. Asuka (w/Kairi Sane) for the Raw Women’s Championship. Ring announcer Mike Rome delivered in-ring introductions for the title match. Asuka sent Lynch to the apron. Sane climbed onto the apron and did a hilarious little taunting dance that distracted Lynch long enough for Asuka to slam her butt into Lynch and knock her to the floor. [C]

As the match continued, the broadcast team and a graphic plugged Ricochet vs. Bobby Lashley for later in the show. In the ring, Asuka caught Lynch with a knee to the head and then slammed her to the mat with a spinebuster style move that produced a two count. Lynch dumped Asuka to ringside and then dropkicked her through the ropes.

Lynch dove from the apron toward Asuka, but Sane shoved her out of the way and took the blow from Lynch. Asuka caught Lynch with a kick. Back in the ring, Lynch leapt from the middle rope into a Codebreaker from Asuka, which led to another two count. Asuka went for the “hip” attack, but Lynch avoided it and then applied her finisher over the ropes and had to release it. Lynch slammed Asuka on the apron heading into a break. [C]



