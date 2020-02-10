WWE Main Event TV taping results and pre-Raw notes (spoilers)

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Main Event taping

Ontario, California at Toyota Arena

Report by Dot Net Co-Senior Staffer Will Pruett

Notes: The only tarped off area is behind the comedically huge WrestleMania sign. It is one of the area’s smaller arenas, though. It’s not a Honda Center or Staples Center sized venue (editor’s note: Toyota Arena’s listed capacity is 11,089 for concerts at the venue).

1. No Way Jose beat Eric Young. Young has a lot of tattoos now.

2. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson beat Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder. People still do the Woo Woo Woo thing like a decade after it was big. Impressive.

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, ROH, Impact Wrestling, MLW, Evolve, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Justin Credible returning to discuss playing comedy clubs with Sandman and Shane Douglas on "The Whole F'n Truth Tour", the status of the "Credible" documentary, reviewing AEW Dynamite with Vince Russo, and much more...

