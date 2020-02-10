AEW Videos: Road to Austin and Being The Elite, new matches announced for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

CategoriesAEW News NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW released the Road To Austin ahead of Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite in Austin, Texas. View the show below or at AEW Youtube Page.

-The Young Bucks released the new edition of “Being The Elite” today. Check out the video below or at the Being The Elite Youtube Page.

Powell’s POV: It was announced during the Road To Austin video that MJF will face Jungle Boy on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. Dustin Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara has also been announced for Dynamite. AEW previously announced Jon Moxley vs. Santana, and Riho vs. Nyla Rose for the AEW Women’s Championship for Wednesday’s TNT show.



