WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership: Final numbers for Friday’s show opposite the Democratic Presidential Candidate Debate

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.538 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 2.547 million overnight number that was released on Saturday, and up from the previous episode’s 2.422 million final viewership count.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished second in the adults 18-49 and adults 18-34 demographics, and second in males 18-49 demographic for all network shows behind the Democratic Presidential Candidate Debate that delivered 7.867 million viewers for ABC.



