Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Tuesday’s television show.

-Eddie Edwards defends the Impact World Championship in an open challenge.

-Moose vs. Heath for the TNA Championship.

-Chris Bey and Rohit Raju vs. TJP and Fallah Bahh.

-The Motor City Machine Guns interviewed by Jimmy Jacobs.

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Tuesdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs in between. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available shortly after the show airs on Tuesdays. My Impact Wrestling Hit List and my Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review are available on Wednesdays.