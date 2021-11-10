11/10 AEW Dynamite results: Powell’s live review of the Kenny Omega and Hangman Page contract signing for the AEW Title match at Full Gear, Pac vs. Dax Harwood, Bryan Danielson vs. Rocky Romero, Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Rebel vs. Tay Conti, Thunder Rosa, and Anna Jay, Lio Rush and Dante Martin vs. Matt Sydal and Lee Moriarty

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 110)

Indianapolis, Indiana at Indiana Farmers Coliseum

Aired live November 10, 2021 on TNT

[Hour One] The Dynamite opening aired and then pyro shot off while the broadcast team of Jim Ross, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone checked in. Ross hyped the Full Gear pay-per-view for Saturday… Entrances for the opening match took place while ring announcer Justin Roberts waited inside the ring…

1. Bryan Danielson vs. Rocky Romero (w/Orange Cassidy). Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta, and Kris Statlander walked onto the stage with Romero, but only Cassidy accompanied him to the ring. Matt Hardy sat behind the barricade. Romero performed Sliced Bread for a near fall. Romero followed up with a pair of running clotheslines in the corner. When he went for a third, Danielson tagged him with an elbow. Danielson suplexed Romero and got a near fall.

A short time later, Romero for for a cross arm break. Danielson rolled onto him and powered him up, then slammed him to the mat. Both men traded strikes. Romero rolled Danielson into an arm submission hold. Danielson escaped it and countered into an ankle lock. Romero escaped it and applied the cross arm breaker. Danielson rolled on top of him for a pin, which caused Romero to release the hold.

Danielson threw a kick at Romero. Danielson performed his stomps to the head of Romero and then applied a submission hold and got the tap out victory…

Bryan Danielson defeated Rocky Romero in 10:55.

The broadcast team hyped the upcoming matches and segments… [C]

Powell’s POV: This was the quality match that one would expect from these two pros. The broadcast team did a nice job of talking about the history of Danielson and Romero in Japan. By the way, I am filling in for Jake Barnett tonight, because he will be filling in for me with Friday’s WWE Smackdown coverage and Saturday’s AEW Full Gear coverage so that I can attend Rampage and Full Gear in person.

Tony Schiavone stood in the ring and touted the Minneapolis Street Fight for Full Gear. Schiavone introduced The Inner Circle. Chris Jericho, Santana, Ortiz, Sammy Guevara, and Jake Hager made their entrance to Fozzy’s “Judas” while the fans sang along.

Dan Lambert’s crew attacked The Inner Circle on the stage. Junior Dos Santos punched Guevara in the gut while two of his teammates held him. Lambert entered the ring while Ethan Page worked over Jericho with a kendo stick at ringside. Scorpio Sky slid a table inside the ring and then Page tossed Jericho in the ring.

Lambert stood on the second rope. Page and Sky passed Jericho to Lambert, who powerbombed Jericho through the table. “By God, he might be broken in half,” Sky said while impersonating Jim Ross. Sky said that was just a taste and they would get the full thing on Saturday. The crowd chanted “asshole.”

Page said they would not only win, they would make sure that Lambert pins Jericho. Page said that was Saturday, but tonight they would make sure that Lambert makes Jericho tap out to the Walls of Jericho. Lambert applied the hold and then Sky grabbed Jericho’s arm and acted like he was tapping. Lambert said the move is called the Boston Crab. He mentioned Florida Championship Wrestling from 1975 and “the real Rocky Johnson” before releasing the hold. Lambert posed over the fallen Jericho… [C]

Powell’s POV: The usual good heat for Lambert. They definitely made the right call in having the heels get the better of the Inner Circle in what is probably the final angle between the teams before Full Gear.

2. Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Rebel vs. Tay Conti, Thunder Rosa, and Anna Jay. The entrances for both teams were televised, and Rosa was the last woman out for her team. There were dueling chants for Rosa and Baker when they started the match. A short time later, Jay was isolated by the heel team heading into a picture in picture break. [C]

Later, Rosa dove onto Hayter at ringside. In the ring, Conti superkicked Rebel and set up for a hammerlock DDT. Baker teased entering the ring, but she stopped and then Conti hit the move and pinned Rebel. The broadcast team played up the idea that Baker is fearful of Conti…

Tay Conti, Thunder Rosa, and Anna Jay defeated Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Anna Jay in 6:55.

A video package aired on the Ruby Soho and Kris Statlander match in the TBS Title tournament and included comments from both women…

Powell’s POV: While we’re getting Baker vs. Conti for the AEW Women’s Championship on Saturday, Baker vs. Rosa is hanging over it as the real showdown match. It’s too bad because Conti has really shined in AEW and earned this moment. Baker vs. Rosa simply feels bigger, and Conti pinning Rebel didn’t change that. On a side note, it’s nice to hear Statlander speaking and dropping the alien gimmick. That said, I really don’t know what her character is now.

Jungle Boy made his reaction to a nice reaction. Anthony Bowens made his entrance while Max Cater rapped. Caster had lines about Jungle Boy stuttering during promos and being so progressive that he leaves his girlfriend alone with seven guys (Anna Jay with Dark Order)…

3. Jungle Boy vs. Anthony Bowens (w/Max Cater). Jungle Boy had a flurry of crowd pleasing offense that he capped off with a nice dropkick. A short time later, Caster grabbed Jungle Boy’s foot while he was on the apron, which let Bowens go on the offensive heading into a PIP break. [C]