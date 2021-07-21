Sasha Banks advertised for Friday’s WWE Smackdown, WWE reveals which Smackdown location will play host to Friday’s Smackdown Women’s Championships match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sasha Banks is listed on the WWE live events page for Friday’s WWE Smackdown event.

-WWE announced that the Bianca Belair vs. Carmella match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship will be held at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami, Florida. Read the story at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown will be broadcast from Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse with portions also airing from the Rolling Loud Festival. Banks is also advertised as challenging Bianca Belair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship at next week’s Smackdown in Minneapolis in what is presumably a dark match.

