WWE advertising John Cena’s in-ring return

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

John Cena’s in-ring return is listed for Friday’s WWE Smackdown event in Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The host venue website lists Cena as teaming with Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio for a six-man tag match against Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso.

Powell’s POV: WWE has been listing Rey and Dom as teaming with a mystery partner to face Reigns and The Usos in a six-man tag match in local television advertising for the July 30 Smackdown in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Target Center website now lists Cena as teaming with Rey and Dom, so this appears to be a regular dark main event for upcoming Smackdown events. Likewise, the six-man tag match is also advertised for Saturday’s live event in Louisville, Kentucky. Cena working matches on upcoming events should provide a boost to ticket sales, and is also a good way for him to knock the rust off before his SummerSlam main event with Reigns.

