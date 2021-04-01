AEW Dynamite viewership for the show headlined by Arcade Anarchy

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite television show delivered 700,000 viewers for Wednesday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 757,000 viewers who watched the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished seventh in the 18-49 demographic with a .26 in Wednesday’s cable ratings. AEW won the night over NXT, which delivered 654,000 viewers and finished 12th with a .21 in the 18-49 demo for USA Network.