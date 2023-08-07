WWE Raw results (8/7): Powell’s live review of the SummerSlam fallout edition

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,576)

Live from Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center

Aired August 7, 2023 on USA Network

[Hour One] Raw opened with a SummerSlam recap video… The new Raw broadcast team of Michael Cole and Wade Barrett checked in from ringside. Cole touted SummerSlam being a record breaking event and said it was due in part “to what this man did”…

Cody Rhodes made his entrance dressed in a suit. Cody was over big with the live crowd and waited for them while they chanted his name before asking what they wanted to talk about. Cody said they should talk about one the University of Minnesota’s own Brock Lesnar.

Rhodes said it’s one thing to survive a match with Lesnar, but he could not have imagined what would happen next. Cody pointed fans to the big screen to a shot of Lesnar shaking his hand after their SummerSlam match.

Cody said he had a conversation with his mother, who told him that Lesnar just acknowledged him. Cody said he feels on top of the world coming out of SummerSlam and feels like he could beat anybody in the world.

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins made his entrance dressed in giant yellow Crocs boots. Rollins looked at Cody while welcoming the fans to Monday Night Rollins. He said the last time he came out to address the future of the championship, Rhodes was the first man out, so he was returning the favor.

Rollins asked Rhodes if he heard him right when he said he felt like he could beat anyone in the world. “Well, if that’s the case, why don’t we put that feeling to the test?” Rollins asked.

Judgment Day’s Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio made their entrance. Priest said Rhodes and Rollins seemed to be confused in thinking they run Raw. Ripley said they run Raw. The trio entered the ring.

Priest said Judgment Day dictates what happens in championship matches and pointed out the Money in the Bank briefcase he was holding. Priest told Cody that while he may be done with The Beast, Dirty Dom isn’t done with him. Priest labeled Dom the true workhorse and said he would be defending his NXT North American Title on NXT TV. Dom tried to speak and was booed loudly.

Suddenly, Finn Balor attacked Rollins. Priest, Dom, and Ripley put the boots to Cody. Sami Zayn made his entrance and cleared Priest from the ring. Cody hit a Cody Cutter on Rollins. Balor took a couple of moves from the babyfaces before clearing out to ringside.

Cody grabbed a mic and said he had a solution and called for a six-man tag match. Rollins jawed at Cody off-mic. Cody barked back at him while Sami Zayn stood in between them…

Powell’s POV: They teased viewers with a PLE main event only to announce a six-man tag match. That said, I liked the bickering between Rollins and Rhodes afterward, and it will be interesting to see if Balor and Priest are on the same page.

Cole noted that it was a commercial-free hour of Raw. He hyped footage of Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso in Tribal Combat for later in the show. Highlights aired of Gunther beating Drew McIntyre to retain the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam…

Footage aired from earlier today of Ricochet talking to Adam Pearce about Logan Paul using brass knuckles in their match. Pearce apologized while adding that the referee’s decision was final. Pearce brought in Tommaso Ciampa, Chad Gable, and Matt Riddle and said he was holding a four-way for a shot at the Intercontinental Championship.

After the others spoke briefly, Gable noted that they were in his neck of the woods and spoke about beating the three of them and earning a shot at Gunther so that he could teach him a lesson he would never forget…

Ring announcer Samatha Irvin delivered the introductions for the four-way match took place. Chad Gable was out last and he was accompanied by the other Alpha Academy members. Gable got a nice pop for being announced from Minneapolis. Gable headed to the ring without Otis and Maxxine Dupris…

1. Chad Gable vs. Ricochet vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Matt Riddle in a four-way for a shot at the Intercontinental Championship. There were “Gable” chants as the match started. There was a big tower of doom spot with Ricochet on top and Gable on bottom. Gunther was shown watching on a backstage monitor.

Gable put Ciampa in an ankle lock. Ciampa reached the ropes, but Barrett pointed out there were no rope breaks in a four-way. Riddle broke it up and hit a series of moves on Gable for a two count. Ricochet tried to break it up with a standing shooting star press that Riddle avoided and Gable took.

Riddle took out Ricochet and then caught Ciampa with a knee strike. Riddle put Ciampa on the top rope and then superplexed him. Gable and Ricochet performed top rope moves. Ciampa put his knees up and hooked Gable in an inside cradle while Ricochet covered Riddle for simultaneous near falls. Cole announced that the six-man tag match set up in the opening segment was official for later in the show.

Riddle took out Gable with a move at ringside and then took a Willow’s Bell from Ciampa in the ring. Ricochet performed a flip dive onto Gable and then returned to the ring and went for a springboard move, but Ciampa caught him with a knee strike and got a two count.

Gable went for the Chaos Theory on Riddle, but Ricochet put Riddle down with the Recoil. Gable went for the same move on Riddle, but Ciampa hit Riddle with a Fameasser. Gable grabbed Ricochet and finally executed the Chaos Theory and got the three count.

Chad Gable defeated Tommaso Ciampa, Ricochet, and Matt Riddle in a four-way in 10:05 to earn a shot at the Intercontinental Championship.

After the match, Gunther was shown smirking as he watched on a backstage monitor. Gable went to ringside and put his young son, who was wearing and singlet, over his shoulder and took a lap around the ring. Gable kissed his son, who was all smiles, and told him that he loves him…

Powell’s POV: Nonstop action from bell to bell. It’s great to see Gable being pushed as more than a comedy figure. While there’s no telling how long it will last, at least he had this cool moment in his home area in front of friends and family.

Highlights aired from SummerSlam of Cody Rhodes defeating Brock Lesnar. The broadcast team played up Lesnar showing Cody respect afterward…

Backstage, Rhodes and Zayn were talking. Rollins entered the room and accused them of talking strategy behind his back. Zayn played peacemaker and said he’s sick of dealing with Judgment Day and noted that they injured Kevin Owens. Zayn said they had a chance to take care of Judgment Day once and for all. Cody said he was cool. Rollins looked at Cody and said he was cool too. They both walked away in opposite directions. “It doesn’t feel cool,” Zayn said…

Cole set up a video package that recapped Roman Reigns beating Jey Uso in Tribal Combat at SummerSlam thanks to interference from Jimmy Uso…

Roman Reigns was advertised for Smackdown in a “Hail To The Chief” segment with Jimmy Uso acknowledging the Tribal Chief…

Powell’s POV: Roman’s character looked as surprised as anyone by Jimmy’s actions on Saturday. They could be shooting straight about him acknowledging Reigns, but it could also be a swerve. I guess we’ll find out on Friday.

The Miz was walking backstage complaining about the venue being a dump. A crew member told him that he had to wait. LA Knight was shown taking part in a photo shoot. Miz complained that Knight won one battle royal and now he has to wait for him…

2. Bronson Reed vs. Shinsuke Nakamura. Both entrances were televised. There was a “Nakamura” chant at one point. Reed was dominant and knocked Nakamaura off the apron nearly five minutes into the match when they cut to a split-screen break. [C]

Powell’s POV: I was told the first hour was commercial-free, not just the first 55 minutes! Actually, I’d be among the last to legitimately complain because it’s nice to get a break during live coverage.

Reed performed a sit-out powerbomb for a near fall.

[Hour Two] Nakamura came back and caught Reed with a knee lift. Nakamura charged Reed, who hoisted him up and put him down with a Jagged Edge slam for another two count. Reed took a kick from Nakamura and then put him down with a clothesline.

Reed went for a Tsunami, but Nakamura moved. Nakamura hit a Kinshasa to the back of Reed’s head and then hit him with another to the face and then pinned him…

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Bronson Reed in roughly 12:00.

Powell’s POV: So we’re getting parity booking in this odd feud involving Nakamura, Reed, and Ciampa? I enjoyed the match and it was laid out to make Reed look strong, but I’m just not a fan of having the big man lose as frequently as he does.

Raquel Rodriguez was seated on the trainer’s table while Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell stood by. The trainer told Adam Pearce that Rodriguez is close, but she’s not officially cleared to return from the knee injury caused by Rhea Ripley…

Becky Lynch made her entrance… [C] Mainstream media headlines regarding SummerSlam were shown…

Ludwig Kaiser entered the Alpha Academy locker room. Maxxine Dupri asked what he was doing there. He said he was there to congratulate Gable before he’s destroyed next week. Durpri told him to leave. Kaiser spoke of European elegance compared to the freak she runs around with. Dupri slapped Kaiser. When he turned back to address her, Otis was there and set up a match with Kaiser for later in the show…

Powell’s POV: It’s another homecoming of sorts of Otis, who is from Superior, Wisconsin, which about 90 minutes north of the Twin Cities.

Becky Lynch delivered an in-ring promo. She spoke about how she’s finally near the end with Trish Stratus. Zoey Stark’s entrance music interrupted Lynch. Stark accused Lynch of being obsessed. Stark said she already beat Lynch and claimed that Lynch is afraid of her.

Stark said The Man left her balls at home. Lynch said she’s been in the ring twice with Stark and she knows how good she is. Lynch said Stark is gifted, yet too stupid to realize that Startus is dragging her in the wrong direction.

Lynch said Stark is playing second fiddle to Stratus, who won’t even be around once she beats her next week. Stark’s rebuttal received the “What?” treatment from the crowd. Stark dubbed herself the fastest rising star in WWE and the baddest in the locker room.

Shayna Baszler’s entrance music interrupted Stark. Baszler had a black left eye. Baszler said Lynch should see how Ronda Rousey looks and took credit for driving her out of WWE. Baszler took issue with Stark claiming to be the baddest in the locker room. Stark stood by her claim. Lynch called for Adam Pearce to come out and book the match. Lynch walked out and called for a referee… [C]

Powell’s POV: Based on her Minnesota Vikings tweets over the years, I don’t think it was a coincidence that Shayna wore her purple and gold gear. God bless that woman. Skol!

Minnesota sports imagery was shown. Cole noted that Target Center is the home of the Timberwolves (a cursed franchise)… SummerSlam highlights were shown of Seth Rollins beating Finn Balor…

Balor was shown talking with JD McDonagh in the backstage area. Damian Priest interrupted and asked to talk Judgment Day business with Balor. Priest said he’s known McDonagh for twenty years and Priest could say whatever he had to say in front of him.

Priest took issue with Balor coming out with Judgment Day earlier, nor letting them know about his plan to attack Rollins. Balor said he made his own plan because Priest didn’t stick to the plan at SummerSlam. Priest said Balor lost even with his help. Balor said maybe it was because of Priest that he lost. Priest said Balor was crowding him. Balor said the contract was crowding them. Priest held up his Money in the Bank briefcase and asked, “Is it?”

Ripley showed up and stood between them. She told them to stop acting like children. Ripley said that Priest was there to help at SummerSlam and it simply did not work.

McDonagh said it might not be his place and he might be out of line, but the briefcase was coming between Priest and Balor. “Maybe you should get rid of it,” McDonagh said before walking off with Balor. Priest was hot, but Ripley calmed him down…

3. Shayna Baszler vs. Zoey Stark. Becky Lynch sat at the broadcast table drinking lemonade. Cole ran through list of injuries that he said Baszler suffered during her match with Rousey. Stark targeted Baszler’s injured eye. Stark played to the crowd. “You suck!” Lynch yelled from her chair.

Stark rubbed Baszler’s bad eye over the middle rope. Cole noted that Stark was banned from ringside for next week’s Lynch vs. Stratus match. Stark put Baszler down with a missile dropkick heading into a partial PIP break. [C]

Baszler suplexed Stark and then played to the crowd by yelling “Let’s go.” Stark came back with a big kick and got a near fall. Baszler punched at the knee that Starks wears a brace over. Stark caught Baszler with another kick. Baszler suplexed Stark and got a close near fall.

Stark hit Baszler’s bad eye and then went for a springboard move. Baszler stepped aside and went for her finisher, but Stark avoided it and sent Baszler to the floor. Stark went to the floor and threw Baszler back in the ring and then jawed at Lynch.

Baszler applied the Kirifuda Clutch over the ropes and had to release the hold. Baszler hoisted up Stark struggled to power up Stark and then hit the World’s Baddest Slam, which Cole noted is the same move as Rousey’s Piper’s Pit finisher. Baszler made the cover and got the three count…

Shayna Baszler defeated Zoey Stark in 11:50.

Powell’s POV: The company still has work to do when it comes to getting both wrestlers over, and I don’t think a lengthy television match between the two was the right way to go about it.

Shinsuke Nakamura was interviewed by Byron Saxto in the backstage area. Nakamura spoke about how he was tired of people getting in his way. There was a clanging noise in the background. Saxton wrapped the interview to find out what was happening. JD McDonagh was shown attacking Sami Zayn until producers and referees arrived. Zayn came up holding his elbow, which looked like it had a huge knot.. [C]

Powell’s POV: Wow, what the hell is up with Sami’s elbow? It didn’t happen during the beatdown angle, which consisted of McDonagh throwing punches at his head.

A graphic touted the numbers delivered by SummerSlam related content on YouTube… While entrances for the next match took place, Barrett promoted NBC’s Premier League coverage. Cole corrected him by using the non-soccer fan pronunciation of the Premier League (amen, Michael Cole!)…

4. Ludwig Kaiser (w/Giovanni Vinci) vs. Otis (w/Maxxine Dupri). Otis got Kaiser down on the mat and then ripped his own shirt off. Vinci climbed onto the apron. Otis suplexed Vinci into the ring. Gunther showed up and kicked Otis while the referee was clearing Vinci from the ring. Kaiser caught Otis with a kick and then pinned him.

Ludwig Kaiser beat Otis in 3:00.

After the match, Kaiser smirked at Dupri. The Imperium trio attacked Otis. Chad Gable ran out, causing Kaiser and Vinci to exit the ring. Gunther stood on the apron for a moment and then dropped down. There were loud “Gable” chants…

Jackie Redmond stood outside the dressing room of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The duo emerged from the room and she asked if Zayn would be good to go. They both tried to speak simultaneously. Cody told Rollins to take the interview and said he would catch up with him in a second. Rollins looked annoyed.

Rollins said Zayn wanted to go, but the doctors wouldn’t allow him to compete so it would be three-on-two. Rollins said he didn’t trust Cody, so it might as well be three-on-one. Shinsuke Nakamura showed up and said that he would help Rollins if he needed him. Rollins said he’s respected Nakamura for a long time and added him to the team…

The Miz made his entrance… [C] Barrett officially confirmed the new main event with Nakamura added to the babyface team… Cole and Barrett recapped LA Knight winning the SummerSlam battle royal…

[Hour Three] The Miz stood in the ring and asked what happened to showing respect to industry leaders like him. Miz said he was taught respect when he first arrived in WWE. He said you’re supposed to shake the hand of the veterans who paved the way. Miz said Knight didn’t just eliminate him from the battle royal, he didn’t shake his hand.

LA Knight made his entrance to a big ovation. Knight blew past Miz in the ring and went to the ropes to play to the crowd. Once he was finished, Knight delivered his “Let me talk to you” line. Knight said he thought that he and Miz had a great introduction in the battle royal.

Knight said he would introduce himself and offered a handshake. Miz left him hanging and said that Knight doesn’t deserve to shake his hand. Miz said if you stripped away all of his charisma and his hot wife, you’d be left with LA Knight.

Miz called Knight a flash in the pan. He said the fans loved Knight now and would probably love him for five months. Miz said Knight is an Attitude Era fanboy who was cosplaying in his ring. “Okay, so no handshake,” Knight replied.

Knight said he didn’t have a problem with Miz and said he shouldn’t made this personal. Miz recalled people saying he wouldn’t last three months and being kicked out of the locker room. Miz boasted about his success for the last 20 years and asked Knight what he’s done.

“So personal it is,” Knight said. He said Miz asked a good question. Knight said he spent the last 20 years making himself a dangerous man. He said he was on the outside looking in while the company bet on all the wrong horses, including Miz.

Knight said Miz got a 20-year head start because he’s safe. Knight said the company knew they could bring in Miz and smack him around and he’d take it. Knight said he’s a dangerous man who isn’t to be messed with. Knight said Miz won championship and good on him. Knight said he’s on the climb while Miz’s career is in the toilet.

Knight said he didn’t mind making Miz a stepping stone by walking over him to the main event. Miz barked that he is the main event and said that Knight isn’t on his level. Knight said he was looking dead in Miz’s eyes and told him to prove him wrong if he thought he wasn’t on his level.

Miz removed his suit jacket. Knight took off his watch. Miz picked up his jacket and teased leaving, then threw the jacket at Knight and attacked him. Miz set up for his finisher, but Knight countered into his own BFT finisher. Knight dropped to the mat and shook Miz’s hand…

Powell’s POV: A mostly good segment. Knight flubbed one line and seemed like he lost his place for a moment. I’m not sure what he’s doing on Raw since he’s officially a Smackdown wrestler. That said, I don’t mind when there is crossover that doesn’t involve an actual match. I assume this is leading to a match and hopefully they’ll take the time to explain it, but seeing his believing.

Footage aired of The Viking Raiders challenging anyone that they could sacrifice to their gods. The Viking Raiders made their entrance while Cole wondered who would accept their challenge… [C] Additional mainstream headlines regarding SummerSlam were shown…

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods made their entrance. Cole was giddy…

5. “New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. “The Viking Raiders” Erik and Ivar (w/Valhalla). Woods was isolated and eventually made the hot tag. Kingston worked over Ivar while Barrett referred to Kingston as the heart and soul of the industry and one of the best he’s ever been in the ring with. Cole called them a national treasure (no, he’s reportedly working backstage).

The Viking Raiders came back briefly, but Kingston fought them off and tagged out. Kingston hit Trouble in Paradise on Ivar. Kingston took out Erik at ringside and then Woods performed a long distance elbow drop and pinned Ivar…

“New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods beat “The Viking Raiders” Erik and Ivar in 5:40.

Powell’s POV: Same old New Day, complete with the obnoxious trombone. I get playing the greatest hits initially. I just hope they have a plan to shake things up. Either way, it’s good to see Kingston healthy again following his ankle injury.

Backstage, Saxton attempted to interview Becky Lynch. Shayna Baszler showed up and said she didn’t need Lynch’s help. She said she had a list of scores to settle now that she’s gotten rid of Ronda Rousey. Baszler indicated that Lynch is on her list, and Lynch said she’s looking forward to it…

Cole hyped the new six-man tag main event… [C]

Jackie Redmond caught up with Kingston and Woods in the backstage area. They pretended they didn’t know her, then went into their usual schtick…

Cole acknowledged that Sonya Deville is out indefinitely due to a torn ACL. Cole said they would have to “figure out who is going to become WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions”…

Powell’s POV: Why jinx another team with those cursed tag team titles? Okay, not really, but they sure have had some back luck with injuries and even the Sasha Banks and Naomi walkout.

All four Judgment Day members made their entrance. Balor glared at Priest, but then gave him a fist bump. While the three men headed to the ring, Ripley remained at ringside. Raquel Rodriguez ran out and attacked Ripley. Producers, referees, Candice LeRae, and Indi Hartwell tried to pull them apart. LeRae and Ripley ended up trading punches. Ripley threw one of her shoes at LeRae. “Bring it!” Ripley yelled while she was being held back… [C]

The broadcast team recapped Iyo Sky cashing in the MITB contract by beating Bianca Belair to become the new WWE Women’s Champion… Cody Rhodes made his entrance while Cole hyped his documentary for Peacock. Potential turncoat Shinsuke Nakamura’s entrance was next, followed by Seth Rollins…

6. Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. “Judgment Day” Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor (w/Rhea Ripley). Priest had his MITB briefcase with him. Cody and Rollins said the other could start the match. Nakamura stepped in and said he would start. Meanwhile, Balor was going to start for his team when Priest tagged himself in. While Priest and Balor had a moment, Dom tagged himself in to start. Nicely played.

Dom took an early powder. Nakamura did his “come on” bit while the heels huddled at ringside heading into a PIP break. [C] Rollins performed a falcon arrow on Priest for a near fall. Priest rolled to the floor and then Rollins hit him with a suicide dive. Rollins followed up with a suicide dive on Balor, then went up top and jumped into a punch thrown by Priest.

Priest hesitated and then tagged in Balor, who went to ringside and dove Rollins into the barricade heading into a PIP break. [C] Ripley hit Rollins with a cheap shot from the floor. Dom teased the Three Amigos and then knocked Nakamura off the apron. Rollins tagged in Cody.

Balor stuffed a Cody Cutter and put Cody down for a near fall. Rhodes cut off Balor with a kick and then hit the Cody Cutter and had him pinned, but Dom broke it up. Rollins set up for a suicide dive, but Balor clotheslined him. Cody grabbed Priest and set up for his finisher, but Priest hit him from behind with the MITB briefcase.

Sami Zayn came out with his elbow wrapped and attacked Priest before throwing him over the broadcast table. Balor ended up with the briefcase and charged Rollins, who superkicked the briefcase into Balor’s face. The referee somehow missed all of this and then turned around and made the three count after Cody hit CrossRhodes on Balor.

Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated “Judgment Day” Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor in 14:45.

There was a little bickering between Cody and Rollins afterward, but Zayn raised their arms and then they shook hands. Cody, Rollins, and Zayn posed on the ropes while Nakamura remained in the ring. When Rollins dropped off the ropes, Nakamura ran over and dropped him with a kick and then casually exited the ring…

A graphic listed New Day, LA Knight, and Ludwig Kaiser for Raw Talk…

Powell’s POV: Zayn looked like he was really favoriting that bad elbow. It appears Nakamura will be next in line for a World Heavyweight Championship match, so his win over Reed makes more sense in retrospect. They have a lot of work to do if they want to sell viewers on the idea of Nakamura having a chance to win the title. They did a great job of rebuilding Balor, but it took until his second match with Rollins before I really bought in, and they have less than four weeks to build up Nakamura if he’s the challenger at WWE Payback.

Overall, this was a pretty good PLE fallout edition with a nice mix of storytelling and in-ring action. The creative forces continue to do a much better job of filling all three hours without resorting to a lot of filler. I will have a lot more to say about Raw in my weekly same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Let me know what you thought of Raw by grading it below.

