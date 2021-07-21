NJPW star Kota Ibushi sidelined by aspiration pneumonia, unrelated to COVID-19 vaccination

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NJPW star Kota Ibushi has been diagnosed with aspiration pneumonia. NJPW1972.com issued a statement announcing the diagnoses while emphasizing that it is unrelated to Ibushi receiving his COVID-19 vaccination. The story also states that he tested negative for the virus.

Powell’s POV: Ibushi was pulled from the July 22-24 shows. The hope is that he will be able to work the July 25 Wrestle Grand Slam event where he is scheduled to challenge Shingo Takagi for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. “A final decision on his participation at Wrestle Grand Slam on July 25 will be made after assessing Ibushi’s recovery,” reads the NJPW statement. Here’s wishing him the best in his recovery, and kudos to NJPW for making it clear that is illness is not related to the vaccine.