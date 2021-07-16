07/16 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: Slammiversary go-home show with Willie Mack vs. Fallah Bahh vs. Doc Gallows vs. Joe Doering in a four-way, Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Rohit Raju, and Mahabali Shera vs. Josh Alexander, Chris Bey, Trey Miguel, and Petey Williams, Havok vs. Tasha Steelz

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Slammiversary go-home show with Willie Mack vs. Fallah Bahh vs. Doc Gallows vs. Joe Doering in a four-way, Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Rohit Raju, and Mahabali Shera vs. Josh Alexander, Chris Bey, Trey Miguel, and Petey Williams, Havok vs. Tasha Steelz, and more (16:51)…

