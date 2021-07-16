Powell’s Impact Wrestling Hit List: Slammiversary go-home show featuring Willie Mack vs. Fallah Bahh vs. Doc Gallows vs. Joe Doering in a four-way, Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Rohit Raju, and Mahabali Shera vs. Josh Alexander, Chris Bey, Trey Miguel, and Petey Williams, Havok vs. Tasha Steelz

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling Hits

Willie Mack vs. Fallah Bahh vs. Doc Gallows vs. Joe Doering in a four-way: Going with a preview of the Impact Tag Title match in the main event slot of the go-home show felt a bit underwhelming, but it was still fine for what it was. If nothing else, I was surprised to see one of the champions go over as opposed to the usual formula of a champion being pinned by a challenger heading into the pay-per-view.

Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Rohit Raju, and Mahabali Shera vs. Josh Alexander, Chris Bey, Trey Miguel, and Petey Williams: Good action from the match that featured the Ultimate X participants and the muscle of the heels who are in Ultimate X. Bey pinning Shera was a solid move to solidify that Bey is not aligned with the heels heading into Slammiversary, and his post match attack on the babyfaces cemented that he’s his own man entering Ultimate X. I’m not really sure why anyone would show their cards before the match, but it made for good television.

Matt Cardona, Brian Myers, and Tenille Dashwood: A good angle and tease for Chelsea Green teaming with Cardona at Slammiversary. They wisely beat viewers over the head with the teases for Green.

Havok vs. Tasha Steelz: A solid television match. Unlike the main event, this match featured basic booking with one of the challengers for the tag titles pinning one of the champions heading into the title match. While the formula can be damaging to the champions and predictable for viewers when it is overdone by a company, it was fine in this case.

Moose vs. Hernandez: A quick spotlight win for Moose. The post match angle with Chris Sabin saving Hernandez from a post match attack served as a good final push for his match with Moose at Slammiversary.

Steve Maclin vs. Kal Herro: Another good showcase win for Maclin, who beat the 19-year-old son of longtime Wisconsin promoter Dave Herro. I like the way that Maclin yelled that Herro was going to quit just like everyone tried to quit on him. The broadcast team pointed it out, so it’s obviously meaningful in terms of establishing the background of his new persona.

Impact Wrestling Misses

None: This wasn’t a great or memorable show, but it was a quality go-home show that effectively showcased the pay-per-view matches in some fashion. I wish they would have done more with Kenny Omega and Sami Callihan, but I’m assuming they are featured prominently in the “This Is Slammiversary” show that followed (and is waiting to be watched on my DVR).