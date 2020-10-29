AEW Dynamite viewership improves, yet NXT wins the overall viewership battle

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite television show delivered 781,000 viewers for Wednesday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 753,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished 12th in the 18-49 demographic with a .32 in the cable ratings. NXT won the night in overall viewership with 876,000 viewers and a .25 in the 18-49 demo for the Halloween Havoc show on USA Network.



