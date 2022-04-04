04/04 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Cody Rhodes’ return promo, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns closes the show, Dolph Ziggler vs. Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship, The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy in a Texas Tornado match, RK-Bro and Finn Balor vs. Austin Theory and The Usos

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Cody Rhodes’ return promo, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns closes the show, Dolph Ziggler vs. Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship, The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy in a Texas Tornado match, RK-Bro and Finn Balor vs. Austin Theory and The Usos, and more (38:04)…

