WWE Friday Night Smackdown overnight viewership for the penultimate edition before WrestleMania 37

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown delivered 2.036 million viewers for Fox, according to the overnight numbers listed by Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 2.193 million viewers drawn by last week’s show (the overnight number last week was 2.031 million viewers). Friday’s first hour delivered 1.963 million viewers, and the second hour produced 2.109 million viewers.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown drew a .5 in the adults 18-49 demographic, and finished first in the men 18-49 demographic in Friday’s broadcast television ratings. The final numbers will be released on Monday.