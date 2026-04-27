Wrestling Open RI “Episode 49” results (4/27): Vetter’s review of tournament matches for the vacant Wrestling Open Title, Liviyah and Gabby Forza vs. Kylie Alexa and a surprise partner

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Open RI “Episode 49”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

April 27, 2026, in Cranston, Rhode Island, at Rhodes On The Pawtuxet

The venue is an attractive two-story, white ballroom, and the lighting is really good. The crowd was perhaps 80 to 100; it is definitely down from last week. Paul Crockett, Jake Gray, Bobby Casale, and Ref Scott Robinson provided commentary.

* Due to tearing his ACL, Wrestling Open champion Ryan Clancy has relinquished the title. A 15-man tournament to crown a new champion is now underway. Advancing to the second round so far are Corey Duke (due to a first-round bye), along with Eye Black Jack Pasquale , Bear Bronson , and Oxx Adams . The tournament will play out only on the Monday shows. The other half of the first-round matches are set for tonight!

1. AZ vs. Rain Conway in a spotlight match. I’ve seen the wavy-haired AZ a few times and noted he could play the part of a 19-year-old Disco Inferno. Robinson and Casale called commentary on this one. AZ hit some chops and a splash in the corner. Conway hit an elbow drop at 2:00, then a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall. AZ hit a dropkick at 3:30, then a DDT. Conway hit the Okada-style Rainmaker clothesline for the pin. Solid.

Rain Conway defeated AZ at 4:08.

* Crockett and the injured Jake Gray took over on commentary for the main show.

2. Bryce Donovan vs. Brando Lee in a first-round tournament match. The taller Bryce easily scooped up Lee and bodyslammed him at the bell. Crockett noted that Bryce could face VSK in the second round, or Ichiban could face Brando in the first round. Bryce dropped him with a shoulder tackle at 1:30. Lee hit a dropkick. Lee dove through the ropes, but Bryce caught him and chokeslammed him onto the apron. They got in the ring, with Donovan in charge. Brando hit some running back elbows in the corner, but Donovan hit a Black Hole Slam for a nearfall at 4:30.

They got up and traded chops and forearm strikes. Lee went for a DVD, but Bryce blocked it. Bryce nailed a pop-up powerbomb at 7:30. He went for an Ilja-style diving forearm strike, but Brando caught the arm to apply a triangle choke! Nice! Bryce hit the diving forearm for a believable nearfall; I thought that was it. He got up and threatened the ref. Brando hit the rolling DVD, but he missed a top-rope moonsault. Bryce immediately hit a chokeslam for the pin. The winner was never in doubt but that was fun.

Bryce Donovan defeated Brando Lee at 9:09 to advance to the quarterfinals.

* The cowboy Corey Duke appeared on stage. As I already noted, he got a first-round bye. He will face the winner of Dustin Waller vs. Bobby Orlando.

3. Anthony Greene vs. “Wonderboy” Brian Morris (w/Bobby Casale) in a first-round tournament match. No sign of Channing Thomas! Crockett immediately talked about the implosion of the Stetson Ranch and how none of them are getting along. Morris was hesitant to get into the ring. He got in, we got the bell, and Greene immediately unloaded some chops, then he clotheslined Morris over the top rope to the floor. Casale just backed away and isn’t helping his teammate. Greene hit some blows on the floor. Crockett noted that Casale could have landed a cheap shot, but didn’t!

Morris snapped AG’s neck over the top rope at 2:00, and he immediately jumped on Greene and punched him. Morris it a second-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 3:30. He planted a knee in AG’s lower back and kept Greene grounded. Casale grabbed Green’s foot at 5:30. Greene hit a running neckbreaker and some more chops, then a bulldog, and he was fired up. Greene hit his springboard twisting crossbody block for a nearfall. Morris hit a spin kick and an Impaler DDT for a nearfall at 7:00. Greene rolled to the floor and was in front of Casale, but Bobby again passed on an opportunity to take a cheap shot!

Morris rolled to the floor and was seething that Casale wasn’t helping him win! Greene hit a slingshot stunner and a corner fadeaway stunner for a nearfall. Greene hit a running uranage for a nearfall, and they were both down at 9:00. WE LOST THE SIGNAL from the building again! Why does this keep happening? It returned after a minute, and Morris was jawing at Casale. Casale shoved Morris! Morris pushed Greene, who accidentally collided with Casale! Morris rolled up AG for the flash pin. Luckily, we didn’t miss the finish.

Brian Morris defeated Anthony Greene at 10:41 to advance to the quarterfinals.

* Footage aired of Gabby Forza announcing the launch of a women’s title tournament for the inaugural title. It kicks off on May 14 and will be exclusively on Thursdays in Worcester, Massachusetts.

4. Kylie Alexa and Nixi XS vs. Liviyah and Gabby Forza. Nixi wrestled on Sunday’s JCW show in New Jersey. Kylie and Liv opened; Liviyah is taller and easily threw her to the mat. Nixi tagged in, but she couldn’t budge Gabby, but Nixi hit a headscissors takedown. Liv dropped Nixi and got a nearfall. She hit a shoulder tackle on Alexa and some shoulder thrusts to the ribs at 2:00. Kylie slammed Liv’s head into the top turnbuckle, and the heels worked her over in their corner. Nixi jumped in and repeatedly stomped on Liviyah. Alexa hit a running buttbump in the corner.

Kylie choked Liv in the ropes and got a nearfall. Liv finally hit a shotgun dropkick on Alexa, and they were both down. Gabby got a hot tag at 5:00 and traded forearm strikes with Alexa. Nixi tagged in, but Gabby hit some clotheslines, then a backbreaker over her knee. Gabby hit her Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall. Kylie and Liv began brawling on the floor! They vanished to the back! Nixi went for a second-rope flying Lungblower to the chest, but Gabby caught her. Gabby set her down, only to cut her in half with a spear for the pin. That was high-energy — they got a lot in for a match that short.

Liviyah and Gabby Forza defeated Nixi XS and Kylie Alexa at 6:35.

5. Ichiban vs. Vinnie “VSK” Scalice in a first-round tournament match. No “Smart” Mark Sterling or Bryce Donovan joining Vinnie in the ring. Interesting. Again, if Vinnie wins, he faces Donovan in the quarterfinals. VSK threw him to the mat at the bell and celebrated, and was booed. Ichiban hit a series of punches, then a crossbody block at 2:00. They traded punches on the ring apron, and Vinnie dropped him back-first on the apron. In the ring, Vinnie hit a backbreaker over his knee at 4:30 and celebrated some more.

VSK hit some punches and remained in charge. VSK hit an impressive dropkick at 6:30, and he mocked Ryan Clancy’s signature pose! Ichiban hit his own hard dropkick, then a handspring-back-elbow, a missile dropkick, and a flip dive to the floor onto Vinnie! In the ring, he hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 8:00. Scalice hit a neckbreaker over his knee for a nearfall. Ichiban hit a superkick. VSK hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly, then a vicious Cedric-style Lumbar Check for a believable nearfall at 10:00! This has been hot! Ichiban hit a Canadian Destroyer and his leaping Flatliner for the pin. A really good match.

Ichiban defeated Vinnie Scalice at 11:59 to advance to the quarterfinals.

* Bear Bronson appeared on the stage. He will face Brian Morris next Monday in the quarterfinals. He taunted Morris and told him to bring all of the Stetson Ranch with him. “It’s going to take an army to stop Bear Bronson,” he said.

6. Dustin Waller vs. Bobby Orlando in a first-round tournament match. No sign of Kylon King. They immediately traded punches. Waller hit a clothesline and a back-body drop, and he clotheslined Waller to the floor. They began looping the floor and brawling in front of the fans. In the ring, Dustin hit a 619 and a springboard clothesline for a nearfall at 3:00. He grounded Orlando and slowed him down. Dustin hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. Bobby hit a running neckbreaker at 6:00, then a DVD for a nearfall.

Bobby dove through the ropes and crashed onto Dustin. He dragged him into the ring and hit a modified Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 7:30. Bobby hit a superkick. Dustin went for a Lethal Injection, but Orlando caught him and hit a Lungblower to the back, and they were both down. Perfectly timed move! They got up and traded chops. Dustin avoided a DVD, and this time he hit the Lethal Injection for a nearfall at 11:00. Dustin went for a move off the ropes, but Bobby caught him and hit a stunner!

Bobby hit a top-rope elbow drop for a believable nearfall at 13:00. Bobby went for a springboard move, but Dustin caught him with a superkick! Dustin hit a Mamba Splash for a believable nearfall. Bobby hit a second-rope superplex. While the ref was distracted, Max Caster appeared and shoved Bobby off the apron! Dustin immediately hit a swinging neckbreaker for the tainted pin.

Dustin Waller defeated Bobby Orlando at 15:05 to advance to the quarterfinals.

* Caster rolled into the ring and put one foot over Orlando’s sternum, and lifted one arm to celebrate as the show faded to black.

Final Thoughts: I expected interference in the main event — I expected it to be Kylon King! Max Caster was definitely a swerve I didn’t see coming. A strong episode with all the main show matches really hitting their marks. The main event earns best match, but that VSK-Ichiban match was really good for second. VSK was never taken seriously in AEW, but he is a strong, consistent performer — I think a lot of people would be surprised if they watched this match because he never got to show this skill off before in AEW.

I’m upbeat about a women’s tournament, and I’ll reiterate that there is enough talent in the region for a 16-competitor tournament. Quite frankly, I’ll be disappointed if it’s only eight. I watched this live; the show should be available on IWTV by Tuesday morning.