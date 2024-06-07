AEW Rampage results (6/7): Murphy’s review of Mina Shirakawa vs. Serena Deeb, Private Party vs. Gates of Agony, Penta El Zero Miedo vs. The Butcher, The Acclaimed and Bullet Club Gold in action

By Don Murphy, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@DonThePredictor)

AEW Rampage (Episode 148)

Taped June 5, 2024 in Loveland, Colorado at Blue Arena

Aired June 7, 2024 on TNT

The Rampage opening aired… Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Matt Menard were on commentary. Justin Roberts was the ring announcer as we went to the ring for the opening match…

1. Penta El Zero Miedo (w/Alex Abrahantes) vs. The Butcher. The Butcher gained the early advantage. Penta retaliated with a series of kicks and chops. Penta took the Butcher down with a sloppy looking head scissors which caused the Butcher to roll to the outside. The Butcher charged Penta who moved, causing Butcher to crash into Abrahantes. An official checked on Abrahantes who was selling a shoulder injury. The Butcher held the advantage as the show went to its first picture-in-picture break. [C]

After the break, the Butcher was still on offense, concentrating on Penta’s left arm. Penta eventually made the hot comeback. The finish saw Penta block a chokeslam, hit the Butcher with a kick and caught him with his Fear Factor piledriver finisher for the win.

Penta El Zero Miedo defeated The Butcher in about 9:15.

Don’s Take: For some reason, these two didn’t click as there were a couple of sloppy spots in the match. If there’s any truth to the rumors that WWE has their sights set on Penta when his contract is up, that would be a great get for both parties as Penta has been spinning his wheels on the AEW mid card for months. He has way too much talent to waste it on meaningless matches. On a side note, it’s good to be back, as I traveled to Chicago for work. No, I unfortunately didn’t get to partake in Mindy’s Bakery.

“The Learning Tree” Chris Jericho came out with Big Bill and Bryan Keith. The graphic on the giant screen noted that he has been For the World Champion for 48 days. He told Matt Menard to try not to talk over the other announcers and to keep his face up for the camera. He proclaimed that he had won an award from the Wrestling Observer for his role on commentary. Keith told Menard not to disrespect Jericho and Menard said that no one respected Jericho more than him. [C]

2. “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens (w/Billy Gunn) vs. Hunter Gray and Parviz. Caster rapped that Grau and Parviz looked like January 6th protestors. This was a complete squash as Caster hit the Mic Drop on Gray for the win.

“The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens defeated Hunter Gray and Harvez in about 0:49.