WWE Raw in Kansas City (reports needed), AEW Dark Elevation, Pro Wrestling Boom Live on Tuesday, Hoshitango Imachi, Shane Sewell, Derick Neikirk, Hunico, Xavier Woods, Awesome Kong, Jerry Jarrett, Westin Blake, TJP, The Bunny, Bob Evans, Marianna Komlos, Steve Rickard

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Today is Labor Day in the United States. The updates will be lighter and the Friday television ratings will be delayed. We will get back to normal tonight beginning with my live review of Raw.

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center. The show includes Bobby Lashley vs. The Miz in a cage match for the U.S. Championship and the fallout from Saturday’s WWE Clash at the Castle event. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday mornings.

-Join us for Pro Wrestling Boom Live on a special TUESDAY edition tomorrow at 1CT/2ET. Co-host Jonny Fairplay and I will be taking your calls coming out of the AEW All Out, WWE Clash at the Castle, and NXT Worlds Collide events at PWAudio.net. All pro wrestling current events topics are open for discussion. If you can’t call into the show, you are welcome to send pro wrestling related questions to dotnetjason@gmail.com. The Q&A audio show will return next week.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Kansas City, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite (and AEW Rampage taping) in Buffalo, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Seattle. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Hoshitango Imachi (Imachi Marcelo Salomon) turned 56 on Sunday.

-Shane Sewell is 50 today.

-Derick Neikirk is 48 today.

-Sin Cara/Hunico (Jorge Arias) is 45 today.

-Jerry Jarrett turned 80 on Sunday.

-Awesome Kong (Kia Stevens) turned 45 on Sunday.

-Xavier Woods (Austin Watson) turned 36 on Sunday.

-Westin Blake (Cory Weston) turned 35 on Sunday. He worked as Wesley Blake in WWE.

-Bob Evans turned 50 on Saturday.

-TJP (TJ Perkins) turned 38 on Saturday.

-The Bunny (Laura Dennis) turned 35 on Saturday. She worked as Allie in Impact Wrestling.

-The late Marianna Komlos was born on September 3, 1969. She played the role of Mrs. Cleavage in the Beaver Cleavage skits on WWE television. She died of breast cancer at age 35 on September 3, 1969.

-The late Steve Rickard was born on September 3, 1929. He died at age 85 on April 5, 2015.